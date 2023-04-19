Millwall's play-off hopes were dented on Tuesday night as Lukas Jutkiewicz's first-half goal earned Birmingham City a 1-0 win at The Den.

Gary Rowett's side created plenty of chances, particularly in the second half, but failed to score for the fifth time in their last six games.

The Lions remain fifth but will likely lose ground in the play-off race tonight as Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City are both in action.

Sunderland were held to a draw by Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night but are one of the other sides that still have hopes of a top six finish.

As the Championship play-off race nears its thrilling conclusion, we've outlined how Millwall's remaining fixtures look in comparison to Blackburn, Coventry and Sunderland...

Millwall run-in

Fifth-place Millwall have 65 points with three Championship games remaining.

They head on the road to face bottom-of-the-table Wigan Athletic on Saturday, play 23rd-place Blackpool at Bloomfield Road a week later, and then host Blackburn Rovers at The Den on the final day of the season.

Blackburn Rovers run-in

Seventh-place Blackburn Rovers have 63 points with five games remaining.

They host 9th-place Coventry tonight, take on 10th-place Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, then welcome leaders Burnley and third-place Luton Town to Ewood Park before travelling away to play Millwall on the final day.

Coventry City run-in

Ninth-place Coventry have 62 points with four games remaining.

They travel to face Blackburn tonight, host 22nd-place Reading on the weekend and then 15th-place Birmingham City the following Saturday before playing fourth-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside on the final day.

Sunderland run-in

Eighth-place Sunderland have 63 points with three games remaining.

They play sixth-place West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday, host 12th-place Watford the following weekend, and then head to Deepdale to face Preston on the final day.

Who has the harder run-in?

According to SoccerStats Championship run-in analysis, which is based upon remaining opponent's home and away points per game (PPG), Millwall have the easiest run-in by some distance.

The Lions remaining opponents' PPG average is 1 while for Sunderland that figure is 1.38, for Coventry it is 1.45, and for Blackburn it is 1.64.

Rowett's side have struggled against lower-table teams content to defender deep in recent weeks but with Wigan and Blackpool both needing wins to keep their survival hopes alive, they should be able to create opportunities.

The issue may be taking them as Millwall have drawn a blank in five of their last six games.