The North East is blessed with a wealth of strong football teams at the heart of their respective communities.

Arguably, the three biggest teams in the North East are Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, and Sunderland. Boro and the Black Cats are battling for promotion back to the Premier League while Newcastle United have been flying since their takeover and are back in the Champions League.

With all that in mind, we’ve looked at how the wage bills of Middlesbrough, Newcastle, and Sunderland compare - courtesy of Capology.

How are Middlesbrough, Newcastle, and Sunderland doing this season?

In the Championship, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are both having a good season after missing out on promotion last term. Sunderland are 6th on 26 points and Middlesbrough are 10th on 24.

Boro started this season poorly, but have managed to turn it around. They’ve won three of their last five as they chase down the play-offs.

In the Premier League, Newcastle United are having another strong season, sitting 7th in the league. They’ll be hoping to be in the top four again come the end of the season.

The Toon are also in the Champions League this season. They’re currently bottom of a tough group, but it’s still wide open with two games to go.

Middlesbrough wage bill - £13,582,000 per year / £261,192 per week

As per Capology's estimations, Middlesbrough have a weekly wage bill of £261,192 which is £13,582,000 per year.

The top of their wage bill is Jonny Howson, who earns £25,000 per week, £1,300,000 per year. His wages make up 9.57% of the club's payroll.

Middlesbrough have nine other players on £10,000 or more per week. Paddy McNair and Matt Crooks are two other players on high salaries at the Riverside.

The club's lowest earner is Alex Gilbert. Gilbert earns £1,500 per week - his wages make up just 0.57% of their wage bill.

Newcastle United wage bill - £84,500,000 per year / £1,625,000 per week

As you’d expect from a team in the Champions League and dreaming of a Premier League title, their wage bill is high. Their reported player wages are £84,500,000 per year.

Topping their wage bill list is Brazilian Bruno Guimarães, who earns £160,000 per week, which is £8,320,000 per year. He’s closely followed by Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier who are on £120,000 per week. The pair make up 7.38% of Newcastle United’s wage bill.

At the bottom of their wage bill is Lewis Miley on £5,000 per week. His wages make up 0.31% of their wage bill.

Sunderland wage bill - £9,150,000 per year / £175,962 per week

Sunderland have the lowest wage bill of the three teams, as per Capology's estimations. Their yearly wage bill is £9,150,000, some way off Newcastle United and slightly behind Middlesbrough.

Topping their wage bill is Jack Clarke. The 23-year-old is on a reported £16,923 per week at the Stadium of Light. His wage makes up 9.62% of the wage bill at Sunderland.

The club have four other players on £10,000 or more. Bradley Dack is another high earner at the club, earning £15,000 a week, along with Daniel Ballard.

Chris Rigg and Ellezer Mayenda are the two lowest earners at the club. The pair are on £1,000 a week.

