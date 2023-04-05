After suffering a defeat in the play-offs at the hands of Huddersfield Town last year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Luton Town would fare in the Championship this season.

The Hatters started the 2022/23 campaign with Nathan Jones at the helm before the Welshman decided to seal a switch to Southampton.

Drafted in as Jones' successor, Rob Edwards has gone to achieve a great deal of success during his spell in charge of the Hatters.

In the 18 league games that Edwards has overseen, Luton have managed to secure 11 victories and have amassed 37 points.

As a result of this impressive run of form, the Hatters are currently in contention for a top-two finish.

Luton drew level with Middlesbrough in the standings after beating Watford last weekend and are only six points behind Sheffield United who occupy second place.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Luton's remaining fixtures compare to the Blades and Boro.

Who are Luton set to face between now and the end of the season?

Luton will kick off the Easter period with a trip to The Den on Friday as they face Millwall.

The Hatters will then face three teams who are struggling towards the bottom end of the Championship.

After hosting Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on Easter Monday, Edwards' side will take on Rotherham United and Reading.

If Luton are firing on all cylinders in all of these aforementioned fixtures, they could secure a reasonable points tally ahead of their crucial showdown with fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on April 24th.

The Hatters are then set to face a Blackburn side who are vying for a place in the play-offs before ending the regular season with a home clash with Hull City.

Who are Middlesbrough set to take on in the run-in?

As well as facing Luton later this month, Boro are also set to take on three other sides that currently reside in the top-half of the table.

Middlesbrough will face the tough task of having to secure a positive result against league leaders Burnley later this week before travelling to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Monday.

Boro then host Norwich City and Hull City before their clash with the Hatters.

Following a trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham, Boro will close out the regular season with a showdown with Coventry.

Who are Sheffield United set to face in their remaining fixtures?

Sheffield United are currently in the best place to secure automatic promotion alongside Burnley as they have a six-point advantage over Luton and Boro and also have a game in hand over these two sides.

Like Luton, the Blades are also set to take on three teams who reside in the top-half of the table during the closing stages of the campaign.

The outcome of United's meetings with Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End this month could have an impact on their promotion bid.

Before heading to Turf Moor on Monday, the Blades will be aiming to secure all three points in their meeting with Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Clashes with Cardiff City, Bristol City, West Brom and Preston are set to follow the club's showdown with the Clarets.

Next month, the Blades will head to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town before ending the regular campaign with a clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.