How do Lewis Grabban’s stats compare to Keinan Davis’ so far at Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have plenty of options to choose from up front.

Steve Cooper has been spoilt for choice with an array of exciting and varied attackers this season.

The addition of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa in January has given Cooper a lot to pick between with Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Phillip Zinckernagel all available going forward.

The forward is at the club on loan until the end of the season, but has made a great impact in his short stay at the Reds.

Meanwhile, the experienced Grabban has helped propel Forest up the table in the time since Cooper joined the club in September.

Both forwards have played a key role in getting Forest into play-off contention.

Cooper’s side sit ninth in the table as the Championship prepares to return from the final international break of the season.

There is just a three-point gap between Forest and sixth place Blackburn Rovers, with the Reds also having three games in hand on their play-off rivals.

Courtesy of stats from Sofascore, we can compare the ways Grabban and Davis have contributed to Forest’s campaign so far.

Grabban does have more goals from more games, scoring 12 from 27, but he is also scoring more frequently when adjusted for playing time.

Grabban is managing to bag a goal every 160 minutes, compared to Davis who is scoring once every 189 minutes.

That is the difference between a goal every two games and a goal every three games, showing Grabban’s greater effectiveness in front of goal.

But Davis is finding the space for more shots per game than Grabban, which is very valuable for a team.

Davis is averaging 2.0 shots per game compared to Grabban’s 1.6, which shows Davis is getting into better positions more consistently than his strike rival.

Davis is also contributing more on the ball in the build up phase of play.

Despite having made only 11 appearances to Grabban’s 27, Davis has created more big chances than the 34-year old.

Davis is also averaging 1.7 key passes per game compared to Grabban’s 1.0.

So, while Davis isn’t quite scoring at the same rate as Grabban, he is offering more to the Forest side in his overall play.

This gives Cooper plenty of options going into the final weeks of the campaign, which is the right selection headache to have in such a crucial stage of the season.