The three sides were relegated from the Premier League last season and will all share the same ambition of securing promotion back to the top flight on their first attempt.

This has brought about three different approaches by the clubs in the manner in which they achieve this.

Leeds United had a lot of issues over the summer in the transfer window, with a lot of their players looking to leave the club.

Leicester went about looking to invest in players to bring them back to the top flight, while Southampton had invested in young talents the season before and have placed their trust in those individuals.

Here, Football League World will compare the wage bills of the three most recently relegated Premier League clubs, using estimated figures from Capology.

How are Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton getting on in 2023/24?

The three clubs are closing in on their goal of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

However, the fastest out of the gate were the Foxes, as they have created a huge gap to Leeds in third place.

This gap looks too big to be caught, even at this early stage of the season. Leeds and Southampton had slow starts to the season, but they have now found their feet, and they look like they will be massive contenders for promotion.

Both sides will be breathing down the necks of surprise package Ipswich Town in the hope they fall out of the automatic promotion spot.

Leeds United wage bill (£39,513,000, annually)

The Yorkshire club is currently spending an estimated £759,865 on wages for the playing staff each week.

This is the smallest of the three clubs in this article.

The club currently has five players earning over an estimated £50,000 a week, with their highest earners being Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, both earning £70,000.

Leicester City wage bill (£60,190,000, annually)

The club is currently spending an estimated £1,157,500 a week on their footballers.

Their spend is so much more than their rivals in the Championship, and the expectation is that they should win the second division in English football due to the talent they have acquired with lucrative wages.

The club’s highest earner is on double the weekly wage in comparison to both Leeds and the Saints best-paid individual, with Jaime Vardy on £140,000 a week.

The club also has 11 players on £50,000 a week or higher, while eight players are better paid than the highest earners at both United and Southampton.

Southampton wage bill (£40,014,000, annually)

Southampton are in the middle of this grouping when it comes to spending on wages, with a weekly estimated spend of £769,500.

The South Coast club also has six players who are on £50,000 or more a week.

The highest earners at the club are Mason Holgate and Joe Aribo.

The pair are currently getting paid an estimated weekly wage of £70,000.

The higher wages at the club are for the more experienced players, with players like Jan Bednarek and Stuart Armstrong on estimated wages of £60,000 and £65,000, respectively.