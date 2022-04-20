How do Lee Bowyer’s stats at Birmingham compare to Gary Rowett, Aitor Karanka and Garry Monk?

On Sunday, a Football Insider report claimed that Lee Bowyer was under increasing pressure at the helm at Birmingham City, with the Midlands club currently in 20th.

The report stated that there is a possibility that the Blues could part company with the 45-year-old before this campaign concludes, and whilst relegation is not an option this time out, they would currently be in the bottom three if it was not for points deductions within the division.

Then on Monday, the Blues were thrashed 6-1 by Blackpool, adding further pressure onto Bowyer at St Andrew’s.

Here, we take a look at Bowyer’s stats compared to a few of his predecessors at Birmingham, to assess the job he has done thus far…

Lee Bowyer

In what has been a difficult tenure for the Birmingham boss, with a part of that being out of his control, Birmingham possess a win percentage of 30.4% under Bowyer’s leadership, winning 17 out of his 56 games in charge at St Andrew’s.

On the flip side of things, Bowyer has led the Blues to 25 losses during his time at the helm of Birmingham thus far, a defeat percentage of 44.6%.

Gary Rowett

Spending just over two years with the Blues, from October 2014 to December 2016, Rowett managed 0ver 100 games whilst at St Andrew’s, possessing a win percentage of 39.6%.

Under Rowett’s tenure, Birmingham lost 30.2% of their matches, with the Midlands club finishing in 10th place during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns.

Aitor Karanka

Managing the Blues between July 2020 and March 2021, Aitor Karanka lasted for 38 games as Blues boss, in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign last time out.

Departing in March of last year with just eight wins in 38 outings, Karanka’s 21.1% win percentage ranks amongst the worst over the last 30 years.

Garry Monk

Spending 15 months as manager of Birmingham, Garry Monk has a very average record on paper.

Monk departed the Blues in June 2019 with a 32.3% win percentage, winning 19 of his 59 games in charge.

Birmingham lost 20 and drew a further 20 under Monk’s stewardship, with his side finishing in 17th place during his only full season in charge.