How do John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley continue to defy the odds?

Accrington Stanley have enjoyed an excellent rise during John Coleman’s second spell at the club, from operating at the bottom end of League Two to seemingly troubling the League One play-off positions.

The Lancashire club are continuing to defy the odds by ensuring third-tier survival year after year, with this season shaping up to be particularly interesting.

To assess the job that Coleman has done with Accrington Stanley since 2014, Marcus Ally joins Billy Mulley to provide his thoughts on FLW TV…

If you enjoy the content, please subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube!