The League One promotion race looks like it will go right down to the wire.

At present, just five points separate the top four teams in the division, with only two automatic promotion spots up for grabs.

Sheffield Wednesday lead the way on 80 points, but crucially, they have played a game more than their rivals below them, and are in poor form, with no league wins in their last five.

Plymouth Argyle occupy second place, meanwhile, level on points with the Owls.

In third, breathing down the necks of the top two are Ipswich Town, two points adrift and on a brilliant winning run of seven league matches.

Then in fourth, you have Barnsley, who are well in the thick of it with eight games left to go.

How tricky are Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures?

Given their fine run of form, Ipswich arguably look the side most likely to go on and win the title at present.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at their remaining fixtures, before then comparing them to their closest rivals, which are Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.

On the surface of it, it looks to be a decent looking run of matches for the Tractor Boys.

They have three games left to go against play-off or promotion contenders, for example, with Wycombe (H), Peterborough (A) and Barnsley (A) to come, which will no doubt prove a tough test.

But, on other occasions, they will face sides they'd be heavy favourites to beat based on league position, such as when they play Port Vale (H).

The club's remaining four fixtures are all against sides in mid-table with not much left to play for, which could be a good thing at this stage of the campaign.

Indeed, Ipswich have Cheltenham (A), Charlton (H), Exeter (H) and Fleetwood (A).

Do Sheffield Wednesday have an easier run in than Ipswich?

First of all, Sheffield Wednesday are at an immediate disadvantage having played one game more, so, therefore, have one less match compared to Ipswich and Plymouth.

They do have some appealing looking fixtures in the next few weeks based on league position, though, and arguably an easier run-in than Ipswich.

For example, they face some of the divisions strugglers in the next few weeks, with matches against Oxford Utd (A), Accrington Stanley (H) and Burton (A) coming up.

Three sides sitting at various stages of the mid-table follow, with Bristol Rovers (A), Exeter (H) and Shrewsbury (A) still to come.

The Owls end the season at home, which is a bonus, but do face Derby, who could need points to secure a play-off place.

Do Plymouth have an easier run-in than Ipswich?

Arguably, Plymouth, in second, have the best fixtures of the leading three promotion candidates, based on the league table.

Indeed, despite a clash versus Shrewsbury (A), Argyle do not face any of the division's top ten throughout the remainder of their run in.

Exeter (A) in 11th and Lincoln (H) in 14th are the next highest opponents the club are set to face, with Bristol Rovers (H) in 15th and Port Vale (A) in 17th and Burton (H) also to play.

The club will certainly be targeting maximum points when they face strugglers Cambridge (H) and Morecambe (A).

Indeed, as always with these things, things are never quite as black and white as how they look on paper, so be sure to expect some twists and turns along the way.

Remaining fixtures in order

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures: Wycombe (H), Cheltenham (A), Charlton (H), Port Vale (H), Peterborough (A), Barnsley (A), Exeter (H) and Fleetwood (A).

Sheffield Wednesday's remaining fixtures: Oxford Utd (A), Accrington Stanley (H), Burton (A), Bristol Rovers (A), Exeter (H), Shrewsbury (A) and Derby (H).

Plymouth Argyle's remaining fixtures: Morecambe (A), Lincoln (H), Exeter (A), Shrewsbury (A), Cambridge (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Burton (H), and Port Vale (A).