How do Ipswich Town’s attendances this season compare to Norwich City?

Embarking on their third successive campaign in League One following their relegation from the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign, Ipswich Town have shown some signs of positivity, however, they will already be preparing for yet another year in England’s third-tier.

Looking across to The Tractor Boys’ East Anglian rivals Norwich City, the Canaries look like they will be playing their football in the Championship next season.

Dean Smith’s side are eight points from escaping the Premier League drop zone, with six games left to play.

With Ipswich certainly improving under the stewardship of Kieran McKenna, expectation levels are set to be high once again at Portman Road next season, with the added incentive of potentially playing the Canaries the season after.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich’s third-tier attendances from this season compare to their East Anglian rivals in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Ipswich Town 2016/17 squad play for now? 1 of 25 Dean Gerken? Accrington Colchester Exeter Harrogate

Sitting third in League One when it comes to the attendances recorded so far during the 2021/22 campaign, the Tractor Boys have seen an average of 21,587 fans at Portman Road during the league this season.

Missing out on second spot by a mere 400, Ipswich are part of the 20,000 + club.

Interestingly enough, in the Championship, Ipswich’s average attendance would rank in sixth place.

Ipswich’s 21,587 average attendance is also nearly 6,000 higher than the next club on the list in League One, Charlton Athletic.

The highest attendance recorded at Portman Road was 29,005 during a clash with Sunderland in December, with attendances higher in 2022 than they were during the latter stages of 2021.

Norwich City

24 Norwich City quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%? 1 of 24 2020/21: Who was their top scorer during the campaign? Emi Buendia Teemu Pukki

Norwich have seen an average of 26,856 fans attend their home matches in the Premier League this season, just over 5,000 higher than the Tractor Boys.

This figure means that the Canaries rank in at 16th place when placed in context with the rest of England’s top-flight.

Interestingly, if Ipswich were in this season’s Premier League then they would possess a higher average than Watford, Burnley and Brentford.

The highest attendance recorded at Carrow Road in the Premier League this season is 27,606, which was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United back in December.