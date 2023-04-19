It looks to be a nervy ending to the season for Derby County as they battle to reach the League One play-offs.

The Rams picked up all three points last night in a 2-1 win over Exeter City, stretching their unbeaten run to four games.

A double from top goal scorer David McGoldrick ensured Derby collected all three points and kept pressure on the sides above them.

The win means Derby remain in seventh place on 72 points, level with sixth-place Bolton Wanderers, two points adrift of fifth-place Peterborough United, and four clear of Wycombe Wanderers.

Paul Warne will know his side still have a lot of work to do, but he will be hoping that his team can take last night’s win into their remaining three games of the season and extend their 46-game campaign.

How do Derby County’s fixtures compare to those of Bolton, Peterborough, and Wycombe?

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at Derby’s three remaining games of the season and compared them to the three other sides they are competing against in the play-offs.

Derby

The Rams have just three games remaining this season, and they start that run this weekend with a home trip to Burton Albion, who are in 16th place and look safe from relegation but are not mathematically there.

The Brewers are not an easy opposition to face, even with not much to play for, as Bolton found out last night after drawing 1-1 with them. In the reverse fixture between these two sides, they played out a 1-1 draw.

After Burton, Derby are at home again for the final time with a game against Portsmouth, a team that they drew with in the early fixtures of this season. Pompey haven’t got much to play for in their final games of the season, as their slim play-off chances are all but over.

Warne’s side then finish the season away to Sheffield Wednesday, a side that is very much battling it out for their own targets. Wednesday are likely going to head into this game still within the chance of winning League One or fighting for an automatic spot.

Burton (H), Portsmouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Bolton

As mentioned, Bolton are on the same points as Derby heading into the final run-in, but the Trotters have a game in hand on the Rams.

Due to the club’s exploits in the Papa John’s Trophy, Bolton have played a game fewer than the rest, giving them an advantage in the play-off race.

The Trotters have got to play three of their four remaining games at home, starting with their game against Shrewsbury Town this weekend. A side that hasn’t got much to play for but are looking to end their season on a high and finish in the top 10.

Ian Evatt’s side will then play their game in hand next Tuesday, welcoming Accrington to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton then play their final home game against Fleetwood Town, a side that is having a very strong end to the season under Scott Brown and will be looking to cause yet another upset on the road. The Trotters then head to Bristol Rovers on the final day, with Rovers already securing their status in the league and Joey Barton looking more ahead to next season.

Shrewsbury Town (H), Accrington (H), Fleetwood Town (H), Bristol Rovers (A)

Peterborough

Peterborough have put together a good run of form recently, a run that has resulted in them jumping ahead of Bolton and Derby into fifth place and looking on course for a play-off spot.

Posh have got to play two of their three remaining games at home, with one against an Ipswich Town side, who are the form team in the league right now. While their final home game of the campaign sees them come up against Bristol Rovers.

Peterborough end their league season with a trip to Yorkshire to face Barnsley, a side that will have secured their play-off spot and is likely going to rest players for those games.

Ipswich Town (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Barnsley (A)

Wycombe

Like the other sides in the play-off race, Wycombe have two home games remaining before their final game away from home.

The Chairboys have Lincoln City this weekend before welcoming Cheltenham Town, two sides that are sitting in mid-table and have nothing riding on these games, very similar to what Derby have to face.

Wycombe’s final game of the season sees them travel to the South Coast to face Portsmouth, with Pompey having nothing left to play for. This could be a game that has much riding on it or a game between two sides battling to finish in the top half.

Lincoln City (H), Cheltenham Town (H), Portsmouth (A)