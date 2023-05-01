It is set to be a tense final day of the season for Derby County and Peterborough United as they battle for the final play-off spot in League One.

With Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley's places in the top six already confirmed, fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers ensured they would be joining them with a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Derby held on to the final play-off position with a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth at Pride Park, with James Collins' second half volley securing a crucial point after Colby Bishop had put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute.

Peterborough missed the chance to move into the top six as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh applied plenty of pressure but struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris having their three best opportunities.

It means that the race for the final play-off spot will go down to the final day, with just two points separating the teams.

Who do Derby County play on the final day?

The Rams have a tough trip to Hillsborough to face third-placed Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

After a decline in form which saw the Owls pick up just one win in eight games between March and April to miss out on the automatic promotion places, they have improved in recent weeks with three consecutive victories.

Michael Smith's hat-trick secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, while Wednesday have been boosted by the return of key players such as Josh Windass, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson from injury.

The Owls have lost just once at home all season, underlining the size of the task facing the Rams.

However, Paul Warne's side come into the game in good form themselves and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, responding well to a run of four defeats in five games in March and early April.

Who do Peterborough United face on the final day?

Posh also have an incredibly difficult away fixture as they take on fourth-placed Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Tykes had won nine consecutive home games prior to the defeat to Ipswich Town last week and they have beaten many of their fellow promotion contenders on their own patch.

Michael Duff opted to rest some of his key players on Saturday, but his side still managed to stage a remarkable comeback in the 4-4 draw with Milton Keynes Dons at Stadium MK.

Herbie Kane gave the Reds a first half lead, but the Dons equalised just after the break through Mo Eisa's penalty. The hosts then took full control of the game, establishing a three-goal lead thanks to Jonathan Leko, Eisa and Warren O'Hora.

However, the Tykes responded with three goals in 13 minutes from James Norwood and a double from substitute Max Watters ensuring a share of the spoils.

Peterborough have been in excellent form since Darren Ferguson returned to the club for a fourth spell in January, winning 12 and drawing three of his 20 games in charge to move themselves into play-off contention.

Their away record has been impressive under the Scotsman and with their motivation for the game on Sunday undoubtedly greater than Barnsley's, they will be hoping they can pick up all three points and sneak into the top six.