The Championship play-off race is set for a thrilling finale – with five clubs battling it out for the last two play-off spots on the final day of the season.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have already secured their place in the top six but they will be joined by two of Coventry City, Millwall, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Blackburn Rovers depending on how things pan out next Monday.

Fifth-placed Coventry are in the strongest position at the moment but how does their final-day fixture compare to the other four clubs?

We've had a look to examine how the battle for the top six could play out...

Who do Coventry City play on the final day of the Championship season?

The Sky Blues are fifth in the Championship table, a point above Millwall in sixth and three points above the chasing pack.

That means that a point would be enough to confirm their top six finish but that won't be easy as they face fourth-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside in what may well be a preview of their play-off semi-final.

It's a tough game for Mark Robins' side but they can take hope from Boro's drop-off since their play-off berth was confirmed – Michael Carrick's men have lost their last two games to Luton and Rotherham United.

Who do Millwall play on the final day of the Championship season?

A point back from Coventry in sixth, Millwall are the other club whose destiny remains entirely in their own hands.

The Lions have a two-point cushion over the chasing pack, which means that all they need to do is beat Blackburn at The Den on Monday to clinch their place in the play-offs.

Millwall returned to form by beating Blackpool on Friday but have struggled at times in recent weeks, particularly in attacking areas, and face a team that know they have to win to stand a chance of qualifying for the top six.

Who do Sunderland play on the final day of the Championship season?

Sunderland's 2-2 draw with Watford on Saturday means they sit seventh, two points back from Millwall, ahead of the final day when they'll head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

A four-game winless run, which has included three losses, has ended North End's hopes of finishing in the top six while there is uncertainty surrounding Ryan Lowe's future after his recent comments.

The Black Cats will hope to capitalise the fact that Preston don't really have anything to play for. Tony Mowbray's side need to win and hope that either Millwall fail to win or Coventry lose.

Who do West Brom play on the final day of the Championship season?

Level on points with Sunderland but three behind them in terms of goal difference, West Brom need a big win and results elsewhere to go their way to give them the best chance of battling their way into the top six.

They travel to 10th-place Swansea City, who have finished the season strongly but left it a bit too late to sneak into the play-offs.

The Swans don't have much to play for but will want to sign off in front of their home support in style, which could make this tough.

Who do Blackburn play on the final day of the Championship season?

Hayden Carter's late equaliser means that Blackburn are still alive ahead of the final day of the season.

They have to win away at Millwall to stand any chance of reaching the play-offs but will need other things to fall into place.

Rovers are level on points with both West Brom and Sunderland but their poor goal difference means if either of those clubs win, they'll miss out.