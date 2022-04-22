How do Cardiff City’s attendances this season compare to Swansea City?

Cardiff City and Swansea City have both not had the seasons they would have liked in terms of performances this campaign, with the two clubs sitting in the bottom half of the division in the Championship.

The Bluebirds in particular have struggled to get going, with the club sat in 17th in the table as things stand. They’ve already let go of one manager this year when it looked like they might drop into the relegation zone and although Steve Morison has steadied the step, they still haven’t been able to get any higher.

The club have still had plenty of support though and that will continue going forward into next season, regardless of who is in charge and who is playing for the club.

But how does their attendance this season compare to their rivals Swansea?

The Swans may be higher in the league but when it comes to attendance figures, the Bluebirds are on top. Cardiff have an average of 18,748 when it comes to their home support this season. It ranks them in ninth in the entire league – and puts them ahead of Swansea who have an average of only 17,265 that puts them in 12th.

Cardiff also have the upper hand when it comes to away attendances too. Although both struggle when it comes to away support – they’re both in 23rd and 24th in the division respectively for this figure – the Bluebirds are just ahead with 15,785 on average. The Swans on the other hand have just 15,629, the lowest in the Championship.

Cardiff may not have bragging rights with their performances this season though – but they can at least tell their rivals that they have the better support on average, over the course of the current campaign.