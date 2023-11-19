Highlights Cardiff have had the best start to the season and are just two points off the play-offs, aiming for a return to the Premier League.

Bristol City and Swansea are slightly behind Cardiff in the league and both hope to challenge for a play-off spot.

Cardiff City has the highest wage bill among the three clubs, with Aaron Ramsey's salary making up a significant portion of it. Bristol City's wage bill is slightly higher than Swansea's.

Bristol City, Cardiff City, and Swansea City are all battling to become realistic challengers for promotion to the Premier League.

Cardiff and Swansea have in recent years been in the top flight but the two have settled into Championship life.

Bristol City have never graced the Premier League. Their last experience of the top flight was in the 1979/80 season.

With all three teams looking to have a successful season, we’ve used Capology's estimations to examine at how Bristol City, Cardiff City, and Swansea City's wage bills compare.

How are Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City doing this season?

Out of the three teams, Cardiff have had the best start to the season in the Championship. They’re currently ninth in the league, just two points off the play-offs as they dream of a return to the Premier League.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Bristol City, who parted with Nigel Pearson after a mixed start, are two points behind Cardiff. They're not far away from the top six and will be hoping to challenge for a play-off place under new boss Liam Manning.

Three points further back are Swansea, who have endured a mixed start under Michael Duff. It took the summer appointment a bit of time to convince the supporters in South Wales and for many the jury is still out.

Bristol City’s wage bill - £12,894,000 per year / £247,962 per week

Despite being out of the Premier League longer than either of the other two sides, Bristol City don’t have the smallest wage bill. Their £247,962 per week bill is just more than Swansea’s, but some way off Cardiff’s.

Midfielder, Matty James, is the highest-paid player at Bristol City. James is raking in a reported £27,500 per week at Ashton Gate. His wage makes up 11.09% of the wage bill. Nahki Wells is just behind James on £27,000 per week.

21-year-old, Duncan Idehen, is the lowest-paid player at Bristol City. The young defender is paid £962 per week, £50,000 per year.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

Swansea City’s wage bill - £12,276,000 per year / £236,077 per week

Midfield duo Joe Allen and Matt Grimes are the highest-paid players at Swansea City - on £22,500 per week. They make up 9.53% of their wage bill.

Grimes and Allen are some way off the highest-paid players at Cardiff, but only just behind James at Bristol City.

Cardiff City’s wage bill - £19,444,000 per year / £373,923 per week

Cardiff City are way ahead of both Swansea and Bristol City in terms of their wage bill. In fact, their £373,923 per week wage bill is the sixth highest in the league.

The reason behind the high wage bill total is down to former Arsenal and Juventus man, Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey’s wage is estimated to cost Cardiff £80,000 per week, which makes up 21.22% of the Cardiff wage bill.