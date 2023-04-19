Bradford City will be determined to get back to winning ways in League Two this weekend after suffering a setback in their quest for promotion last night.

The Bantams were unable to build upon their recent victory over Rochdale as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Jonny Williams scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute of this fixture.

With Northampton Town and Stevenage both securing victories, Bradford are now five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Set to face Gillingham on Saturday, the Bantams know that they cannot afford to slip up due to sheer competition for a top-three finish in League Two.

Here, we have decided to compare Bradford's remaining league fixtures with fellow promotion hopefuls Northampton, Stevenage, Stockport County and Carlisle United.

Who are Bradford set to play in their remaining league games?

Bradford have a game in hand over Northampton, Stockport and Carlisle and this could prove to be crucial in their quest for a return to League One.

After hosting Gillingham at Valley Parade, the Bantams head to Sixfields Stadium to take on the Cobblers on April 29th.

If Bradford win both of these fixtures, they will likely be in control of their own fate (depending on goal difference) as victories in their remaining games against Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient will see them end the term with 83 points.

While Stevenage can amass 88 points, Northampton will only accumulate a maximum total of 83 points if they lose to Bradford who currently possess the same goal difference as them (+18).

How does this compare with Northampton Town?

Northampton only have three games left to play this season.

The Cobblers secured a vital victory over Sutton United last night which extended their advantage over Stockport and Carlisle to five points.

Northampton cannot achieve promotion this weekend due to Bradford's game in hand but will nevertheless fancy their chances of defeating a Harrogate Town side who are currently 21st in the league standings.

After hosting the Bantams, Jon Brady's side travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season.

What does Stevenage's run-in look like?

Stevenage also extended the gap between them and the chasing pack yesterday by beating Doncaster Rovers.

Like Bradford, the Boro have a game in hand over Northampton, Stockport and Carlisle.

Stevenage head to the One Call Stadium this weekend to face a Mansfield Town side who are vying for a place in the play-offs before making the trip to the County Ground on Tuesday to play Swindon.

In the penultimate game of the regular season, Stevenage will host Grimsby Town before finishing the term with a trip to Barrow.

Stockport County's remaining fixtures

Stockport rescued a point in their clash with Carlisle last night thanks to a late effort from Connor Evans.

However, due to the fact that Northampton and Stevenage both won, the Hatters are now four points behind the automatic promotion places and thus will need help from elsewhere to finish in the top-three.

Stockport host Rochdale before travelling to the Breyer Group Stadium to face an Orient side who have already secured a return to the League One.

The Hatters are then set to play Hartlepool United on the final day of the season at Edgeley Park.

Carlisle United's remaining fixtures

As is the case with Stockport, Carlisle are also four points adrift of the automatic promotion places with three games left to play.

The Cumbrians are set to face rivals Barrow on Saturday before hosting a Salford City outfit who are competing with Mansfield for the final spot in the play-offs.

Carlisle will end the regular campaign with a trip to VBS Community Stadium to face Sutton on May 8th.