The northwest of England used to be the powerhouse of English football, with these three teams being part of the original 12 that set up the English Football League.

Each club has a proud history, but with this proud history came the bragging rights of being the best to your closest rivals.

This still goes on to this day, and the fact that Burnley are in the Premier League and won the Championship last season at Ewood Park would feel like a dagger through the heart for all Rovers fans.

The Lancashire clubs currently all have different powers when it comes to finances, and this is shown within their wage spends.

So, with the estimations of Capology, Football League World has been able to compare the wages of these three founding fathers of the Football League.

How are Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Burnley getting on in 2023/24?

Blackburn are currently enjoying a decent season with all things considered due to the chaotic summer they had, and to be sitting only a few points off the play-off positions at this stage can be seen as a great achievement.

However, their rivals in Preston have had a better season, as they started very quickly, but recently their form has dipped, but they still occupy the play-off positions.

The driving force of captain Alan Browne has been a standout in their good start, and the fans will be hopeful that he can continue this fine form and inspire the squad to return to the top flight for the first time since 1961.

Burnley, despite being in the Premier League, have been punished for their naivety in the top flight as teams have torn them apart at times. They currently occupy the bottom of the Premier League, and their task is herculean as they look to stave off relegation.

Blackburn Rovers wage bill (£7,678,000, annually)

Rovers are currently the smallest spending team amongst these three Lancashire rivals, with a weekly estimated spend of £147,654.

The club is currently spending £15,000 or more on only two players as they look to maintain a sustainable model with their wage spending.

Their highest earner is Dominic Hyam, with an estimated weekly wage of £16,923.

Preston North End wage bill (£10,942,200, annually)

Preston are only spending £15,000 weekly on only one more player than Blackburn, with all three being the highest earners at the club: Calvin Ramsey (on loan from Liverpool), Greg Cunningham, and Freddie Woodman.

However, similar to Rovers, they are spending within their means, as the weekly wage budget is only £210,427, which is very sustainable.

Burnley wage bill (£38,116,000, annually)

Burnley are the highest spenders by quite a margin amongst these three Lancashire clubs. The club is spending over five times as much as Rovers on their wages, with this being due to the longevity they had in the Premier League and their return to the division, which allows them to spend more on higher-quality players.

The club currently spends £15,000 or more on 24 players within their squad, demonstrating the financial muscle they have over Rovers and Preston. Burnley are spending an estimated £45,000 each on their two highest earners weekly, Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)