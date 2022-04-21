How do Blackburn Rovers’ attendances this season compare to Preston North End?

Plenty has been said about both Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End this season on the pitch.

Rovers are fighting to climb back into the play-off places at present, meanwhile, Preston are looking to finish the season strongly and set a foundation upon which they can build next season.

One thing they have in common though, is that both teams have picked up more support at home than they have away.

This isn’t an unusual statistic, but nevertheless, as a result, we thought we’d take a look at the attendances of both Ewood Park and Deepdale this campaign, according to Football Web Pages, and see who has commanded the biggest support out of the two.

Of course, this comes with the caveat that the capacity of Ewood Park (31,367) is bigger than that of Deepdale (23,408).

Biggest attendance

The size of the stadiums no doubt plays a part in this one, with the biggest attendance between the two sides going to Blackburn Rovers – and by quite some margin.

Rovers welcomed 30,428 spectators to Ewood Park on Easter Monday for their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City – a big turn out for a disappointing result.

Meanwhile, Preston North End’s biggest Championship attendance this season came against Blackpool on the 5th of April, when Deepdale hosted a crowd of 18,740 for North End’s derby day victory.

Smallest crowd

In terms of the smallest crowd seen at either club’s home games in the league this season, there isn’t a hefty gap.

Preston edge it slightly though in terms of lowest attendance, with just 8,838 fans attending their home match against Fulham in November.

PNE earned a point in the match, so it’s a shame a lot of fans missed out on that one.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile saw their smallest crowd when they hosted Peterborough United, also in November, in front of 9,038 supporters. Rovers won that match 1-0.

Season average

Finally, we took a look at the average attendances at both grounds this season, and once again the numbers are very close.

Blackburn Rovers, across their 22 home league games so far, average an attendance of 13, 891 per match.

On the other hand, Preston across their 21 league home matches, average 12,240 spectators per game.

That means on average, 1651 more fans attend Ewood Park each week than they do Deepdale.

Preston fans shouldn’t be too concerned though as this is a number slightly helped by Blackburn’s bigger capacity.