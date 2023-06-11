Wrexham will be hoping to continue to achieve a great deal of success when they make their return to action later this year.

Under the guidance of Phil Parkinson, the Welsh outfit won the National League title earlier this year following a season-long battle with Notts County.

The Red Dragons also managed to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Set to participate in League Two during the 2023/24 campaign, it will be fascinating to see how Wrexham will fare at this level.

Due to the celebrity status of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, the club has gained notoriety in North America.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Reynolds and McElhenney have managed to generate their wealth.

How has Wrexham's co-owner Ryan Reynolds accumulated his wealth?

Ryan Reynolds has achieved fame for his acting career as he starred in films such as Deadpool and Green Lantern.

As well as earning a significant amount of money from this particular source, Reynolds generated wealth from his stake in a gin brand.

Reynolds owned a reported stake of 20% in Aviation Gin, which was sold to Diageo for $610m in 2020.

The 46-year-old also owned a stake in Mint Mobile, which was purchased by T-Mobile in a deal for up to $1.35 billion earlier this year.

Due to his 25% stake in this company, Reynolds pocketed more than $300m from this deal.

How has Wrexham's co-owner Rob McElhenney generated his wealth?

McElhenney is also an actor, and is most famous for his role as Ronald McDonald (Mac) in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The 46-year-old has earned the majority of his wealth from this particular source, and is believed to have a net worth of $50m.

Last year, McElhenney embarked on a business venture as he became the co-founder of entertainment-tech company Adim alongside Chase Rosenblatt, Melissa Kaspers, Spencer Marell and Richard Rosenblatt.

How much money has been invested into Wrexham?

According to the Daily Mail, Reynolds and McElhenney have invested over £10m into Wrexham.

£2m was used to buy Wrexham, while over £5m was used before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

£3.67m of this money went into covering the repurchase of the Racecourse Ground, while another £1.2m was invested in the form of shares.

£132,032 was spent on takeover costs while a related party balance was written off at the cost of £40,092.