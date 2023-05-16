Swindon Town earned a 10th place finish in League Two this season.

The team was unable to maintain a push for a top seven spot, ending up 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

The club will be aiming to close that gap over the next 12 months, with Michael Flynn recently placed in charge of overseeing the first team squad for the new campaign.

Who is the Swindon Town owner?

Clem Morfuni purchased the fourth division side prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Australian took over Swindon at a time when it was struggling financially and were tipped by many for relegation from the Football League.

A protracted legal battle ensued following his attempt to buy the club outright, which he came out on top of to take full control of Swindon.

The 54-year-old is estimated to be worth up to $200 million a year, with businesses in up to five countries.

Morfuni has since pumped up to $14 million dollars into the club in order to help turn things around, leading to an improvement in performance on the pitch as well as better facilities.

How did Swindon Town owner Clem Morfuni make his money?

Morfuni initially started with a plumbing business, working with a company known as Axis.

He has expanded the business out to up to five countries, building an empire worth $200 million a year, making him a wealthy owner of the club.

He has spoken highly of the area and has gotten involved in the community aspect of running a football club.

Morfuni is also hoping he can use his ties to Australia to funnel the brightest young talent the country has to offer over to Swindon.

What are Clem Morfuni’s ambitions for Swindon?

The Aussie aims to bring the club back to the Championship, a division that Swindon has not competed in since the year 2000.

Swindon have only competed in the Premier League for one campaign, last entering the top flight for the 1993-94 season.

But thinking about the top flight is too fanciful right now given the extraordinary cost of building a club capable of competing with the country’s elite clubs.

However, a place in the second tier is seen as attainable in the long-run.

A lot of work still needs to be put in in order to build a side capable of reaching League One, with the 14 point gap to the top seven this season highlighting what still needs to be done.