How did Swansea City’s attendance v Blackburn compare to the rest of the Championship?

Swansea and Blackburn played out a one-sided fixture at the weekend, with the away side coming away with the three points.

It was Rovers who were the better team on the day, storming to a 3-0 win over the Swans in the Championship fixture.

New signing Sammie Szmodics got his first start for the team and responded by bagging the opening goal just before half-time. With the Rovers side playing well, they managed to add to their lead through Ben Brereton-Diaz early in the second half.

Quiz: The big Swansea City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 1. What shirt number does Andy Fisher wear? 1 13 23 33

Even though Swansea managed a total of 71% possession and eight shots, they couldn’t really challenge the Blackburn goalkeeper and then Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side managed to make it three through Lewis Travis five minutes from the end of the fixture.

It was a fantastic result for Blackburn supporters and a fixture to forget for the Swans fans. However, the game saw an attendance of 16,632 – the seventh best of ten fixtures in the league.

It wasn’t the best attended match then, with the highest game between Sheffield United and Millwall managing just over 27,000. Even though Russell Martin wants his side playing good, attacking football, not many went to the Liberty Stadium to watch this game.

Even though the two sides will also want to be near the top end of the Championship table this season, it was only the seventh most watched Championship game at the weekend. The only fixtures that had less attendees were the Preston game, another fixture between play-off teams in Middlesbrough and QPR and Reading vs Cardiff. All three of those games had 15,816 or less.

Swansea and Blackburn then might have put on a good performance then – or at least one team did – but it wasn’t enough to draw people to the Liberty Stadium for the fixture at the weekend and Russell Martin and the rest of the Swansea team will be hoping for more Swans fans to continue to attend games and watch them in fixtures during the rest of the season.