Sunderland returned to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, looking to continue this impressive run of form.

The Black Cats came into this game unbeaten in their last five Championship games. Three of the five games were wins, all of which came in their last three clashes.

Their run of form sent them to fourth place in the table, and a win against the Bluebirds would have cemented their place in that position.

However, it was a surprise to see that Sunderland were unable to continue their decent run of form against a Cardiff City side who were sitting in the bottom half of the table.

The game was a close encounter, and it took until the 87th minute for there to be a goal, and it came from Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness.

In fact, that turned out to be the only goal of the game, and the away side claimed all three points. A result that saw Sunderland drop to fifth place and Cardiff climb to seventh place on 13 points, level with the Black Cats.

As the game is now over, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at the attendance for Sunderland’s clash against Cardiff and see how that compares to others in the league.

What was the attendance for Sunderland’s game against Cardiff City?

It won’t come as a surprise to know that Sunderland have the biggest stadium capacity in the Championship this season.

Whether they be in League One or the Championship, it is hard to find teams that have a bigger capacity than Sunderland in the EFL.

As their football has improved in recent years, the capacity at the Stadium of Light has increased, as their days of being relegated from the Premier League to League One saw a drop in supporters attending their games.

But that isn’t the case anymore, and Sunderland are getting healthy crowds for their Championship fixtures.

Their game against Cardiff on Sunday saw the Stadium of Light have a capacity of 41,581, which isn’t far from being full as the stadium is said to hold around 49,000, as per FanBanter.

How does Sunderland’s attendance v Cardiff compare to the rest of the Championship?

When Sunderland are at home, it is expected that they will have the biggest attendance that weekend in the Championship and EFL.

But the Black Cats weren’t that far ahead of the next biggest capacity of the weekend, with Leeds United having an attendance of 36,236 for their game against Watford.

That was then followed up by Leicester City, who had an attendance of 31,679 for their clash against Bristol City and former manager Nigel Pearson at the King Power Stadium.

The top three for the highest attendances were then followed by Ipswich Town, who had 28,792 for their game against Blackburn Rovers. Middlesbrough had 26,141 watch them pick up their first league win of the season against Southampton.

The lowest capacity of the weekend came at Rotherham United, as they had 11,434 watch their clash against high-flyers Preston North End.

The nest lowest after that was newly promoted side Plymouth Argyle, who had 16,469 attend their game against Norwich City.

There is a wide range of different capacities in the Championship this season, but Sunderland have by far the biggest capacity and attendances most weekend.