Sunderland will be looking to book their place in the Championship play-off final on Tuesday when they head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Black Cats hold the advantage heading into this fixture as they secured a 2-1 win in the first leg of this semi-final clash.

Despite falling behind at the Stadium of Light to a goal from Elijah Adebayo, a spectacular effort from Amad Diallo levelled proceedings for Sunderland before Trai Hume scored their second goal of the evening in the 63rd minute.

By avoiding a defeat to the Hatters on Tuesday, Sunderland will earn the opportunity to play at Wembley Stadium.

Having been in attendance for last weekend's showdown with Luton, Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be determined to see his side secure a return to the Premier League later this month.

Ahead of tomorrow's match, we have decided to take a look at how Louis-Dreyfus has generated his wealth.

When did Kyril Louis-Dreyfus purchase a stake in Sunderland?

Louis-Dreyfus acquired a stake in Sunderland in 2021 from Stewart Donald.

The 25-year-old admitted last year that he only owned a 41% stake in Sunderland with the previous ownership group, which included Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven, retaining the majority stake.

In June 2022, Louis-Dreyfus became the majority owner of Sunderland as he acquired shares held by Methven and Donald.

Louis-Dreyfus now owns 51% of the shares in Sunderland, with Sartori owning 30% and Donald owning 19%.

As well as owning a controlling stake at Sunderland, Louis-Dreyfus has a 5% stake in French side Olympique Marseille, which was previously owned by his mother Margarita.

How did Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus make his money?

Louis-Dreyfus did not generate his wealth by himself and is instead the heir to the dynasty built by his parents, Margarita and Robert.

Before his passing in 2009, Robert worked as the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saatchi, and was also the majority shareholder of Marseille.

The Louis-Dreyfus Group, which Robert was involved in, is a merchant firm involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping and finance.

This group manages hedge funds and is also involved in real estate development, management and ownership.

Margarita is currently the chairperson of the group.

As per The Sun, Kyril is the heir to a staggering £4billion fortune.

Should Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how much money is provided to head coach Tony Mowbray to spend by Louis-Dreyfus.