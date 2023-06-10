Southampton will be looking to bounce back into the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship.

It was a disappointing 2022/23 campaign for the Saints, which ultimately saw them drop into the second tier.

Having gone through three managers during the season in Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles, the club will be hoping their next appointment will allow them to build for a sustainable and successful long-term future.

Having purchased an 80 percent stake in the club in January 2022, owners SPORT Republic certainly wouldn't have anticipated being a Championship club 18 months after completing the deal.

With the 2023/24 season looming, SPORT Republic will need to rebuild the playing squad they ensure it's ready for the rigours of second tier football.

Who are SPORT Republic?

SPORT Republic is a London based sports investment fund set up by the former Director of Football at Brentford Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft. Dragan Solak agreed to join as lead investor once hearing of the collaboration between Ankersen and Kraft with the three spearheading the ownership of the south coast club.

Ankersen has experience in football, having previously been responsible for player recruitment and technical staff at Brentford after joining the West London club in 2015. This could indicate that he holds a similar responsibility at Southampton, with his experience and expertise in football likely to play a huge role at the club.

Kraft has invested in technology and media companies over the last 20 years, with Southampton being his first venture into football. Solak is a Serbian billionaire and typically prefers being a private person, ensuring he will not take the limelight away from the club.

How did SPORT Republic make their money?

SPORT Republic were created by Ankersen and Kraft before Solak joined as an investor.

The company was set up in December 2021, just a month before the purchase of Southampton was completed.

Kraft sits as the wealthier member of the company, reportedly having a fortune worth up to £2bn, previously working at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts as Partner and Head of European Technology and Communications, building his fortune.

Solak is estimated to be worth over £1bn, amassing his fortune from his telecoms company, United Group, which he founded in 2000.

SPORT Republic have also invested in Turkish club Goztepe SK, with the potential of a multi-club business model on the cards similar to that of Brentford and FC Midtjylland and Manchester City and their City Group portfolio.