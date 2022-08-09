How did Sheffield United’s attendance v Millwall compare to the rest of the Championship?

Sheffield United played out a 2-0 win over Millwall at the weekend and sealed their first three points of the new Championship season.

Even though the Blades lost in their first game to Watford, they came back and claimed the win over the Lions.

They opened the scoring within the first ten minutes of the fixture, Iliman Ndiaye finding the back of the net to give United the lead. The club continued to push for another goal and it came less than 20 minutes later, with Sander Berge firing in the second for the Championship club.

Even though Millwall looked solid in their first game of the season, they could do nothing but watch on as the Blades sealed a deserved win. The Lions could arguably have made it a closer game but the United defence held firm and secured three points.

Now, according to FanBanter, it’s been revealed that the most fans in the Championship at the weekend saw Sheffield United play out the Millwall win. A total of 27,738 people were at Bramall Lane to see the 2-0 and it was the highest total in the entire league.

It was Norwich and Wigan, the early kick-off on Saturday, that came the closest to matching the attendance figures that the Blades had. The game saw 25,595 people in attendance but Sheffield United had over 2,000 more in their ground. The Sheffield United support – as well as Millwall’s away fans – is big though and do travel in numbers to see the club, especially since the side were back in the Premier League.

Compared to the Reading and Cardiff game too – which had just above 13,000 fans – the Blades managed double that amount and, in addition, the game had 12,000 more than the QPR fixture which had just below 16,000.

They’re arguably a club with one of the biggest followings and grounds in the Championship, with Bramall Lane holding just over 32,000 people.

Whilst the club were unable to fill that stadium though, they still managed to pack out the ground more than most of the other teams and the other fixtures in the league. With plenty of fans in the ground then, the Blades put in a solid showing and now plenty of the supporters who saw that win could be back to see more United fixtures for the rest of the Championship campaign.