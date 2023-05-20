Reading suffered a disastrous end to the Championship season.

The Royals were relegated to the third tier following a series of horrific results, along with a six point penalty deduction that sealed their fate.

Off-field issues at the club once again came to the boil to cause a serious impact on the on-pitch performances and results.

Noel Hunt was unable to steer the team clear of the bottom three having replaced Paul Ince with just weeks to go in the campaign, ultimately finishing five points adrift of safety in 22nd place.

Who is the Reading FC owner?

Dai Yongge is the current owner of the club, having bought Reading in 2017 alongside Dai Xiu Lu.

The pair had attempted to purchase Hull City in 2016 but were unable to secure a deal, thus leading them down the path to Berkshire instead.

The purchase of Reading came with a 75 per cent stake in the club, which they still hold.

Dai Yongge remains a figure that is rarely heard from, even with the team performing poorly on the pitch.

Instead, he prefers to remain out of the public eye even with financial difficulties hampering the team.

How did Reading FC owner Dai Yongge make his money?

Yongge made his money as part of a family business, which his sister Dai Xiu Lu also helps to run.

The company is known as Renhe Commercial Holdings.

The siblings worked with the company in the 1990s, with the pair specialising in converting former bomb shelters into shopping centres.

This was in line with the rising middle class of China at the time, building a new society for the country to live in.

However, the pair have since moved on to a new company known as China Dili, which is currently based in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.

The company is focused more on the agricultural market, working in fresh food supply and distribution in China.

Is Dai Yongge a good owner for Reading?

Relegation to League One falls squarely at the blame of the running the club, which the owner oversees.

While there are many people to blame for the issues at the Royals, a lot of them stem from the decisions made by the owner.

This summer will be crucial to ensuring the club doesn’t take any further reputational hits, having fallen into League One off the back of a points' deduction.

Sorting out the financial issues should be a priority, but the lack of communication with supporters over this concern has been a lightning rod for frustration that doesn’t look like being resolved anytime soon.