Notts County are back in the Football League after they dramatically won promotion via the National League play-offs.

The Magpies play a brave, expansive brand of football under boss Luke Williams, and they have earned plenty of plaudits for that style, which pushed Wrexham all the way in the league.

However, like the Red Dragons, Notts County are backed by some wealthy owners, which was evident by the fact they managed to convince David McGoldrick to join the club on a free transfer despite interest from Derby.

So, fans will be dreaming of another promotion next season, and the rise of the club under Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz has been hugely impressive.

But, who are the Danish brothers? Here we take a look…

Who are the Notts County owners?

The Reedtz brothers are leaders of a Danish consortium that bought Notts County in 2019, which was a real low period for the club, as they were heading out of the Football League.

This wasn’t two brothers just using Notts County as a toy, as they are passionate football fans, with the duo having set up a football analysis company called Football Radar.

This would see a team of experts analyse games from around the world, in over 50 leagues, as they look to pick out key data from what they see.

That is how they’ve made their money, with the model also providing betting advice to customers, which is not too dissimilar to the likes of Tony Bloom at Brighton and Matthew Benham at Brentford.

Of course, that has also played a part in Notts County’s recruitment, which was key to helping the side to promotion - and the arrival of McGoldrick indicates they are still getting a lot right!

What are there plans for Notts County?

Upon their arrival at Meadow Lane, the Reedtz brothers made it clear that they wanted to take the famous old club back to the Football League, so the first major objective has been achieved after a few years.

It’s unclear as to the exact net worth of the brothers, or the others involved in the consortium, but they have put money into Notts County to help bring success, and more is expected to follow.

The brothers revealed it was their dream to get involved in professional football, so they will certainly have enjoyed the last few months, and what the future holds.