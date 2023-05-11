Things appear to be progressing in the right direction for Tom Wagner's Birmingham City takeover.

The Championship club confirmed in a statement on Monday that the American had agreed a deal for a 45.64% stake and St Andrew's Stadium through his subsidiary Shelby Companies Limited.

Wagner was present at St Andrew's for the final-day defeat to Sheffield United and has reportedly held talks with the EFL since.

That's according to The Telegraph's John Percy, who has reported that is set to "take the EFL's owners & directors' test and will need to fulfill other requirements including proof of sufficient funds".

No time frame has been placed on the takeover but it seems a change in ownership is finally coming at Birmingham, which bodes well for the summer and next season.

Tom Wagner's message to Birmingham City fans

In an open letter to supporters, Wagner has pledged to transform the club's fortunes through "improved infrastructure and new commercial partnerships".

The American has made it clear that while he wants to stay true to Birmingham's heritage by continuing to champion the progression of local young talent, he hopes that the focus on increased revenue will allow investment in both the men's and women's teams.

He added: "After the regulatory approvals have been granted, our aim is to put in place the building blocks for success so that the city of Birmingham has a Club, bearing its name, which is globally respected for its performances on the pitch and the positive role it plays in the community. The transition and implementation plans will take time and require your patience, but we believe we will earn your trust and succeed with your support."

Assuming the takeover goes through in time, supporters will want to see action rather than words and hope John Eustace is backed in the transfer window this summer.

How did new Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner make his money?

Wagner does appear to have the cash to help turn fortunes around for Birmingham and build on the progress made by Eustace this season.

He is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, a New York-based investment adviser that he started alongside business partner Ara Cohen in 2008 and is said to oversee around $9 billion (£7.15bn) in investments.

According to their website, the firm "focuses on long-short investments and specializes in event driven, distressed credit and special situation opportunities across a broad array of industries".

Prior to founding Knighthead Capital Management, the American financier was the managing director of leading global investment banking company Goldman Sachs.