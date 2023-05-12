It was a hugely frustrating end to the 2022/23 Championship season for Millwall, as they missed out on the play-offs.

The Lions were in and around the top six for the majority of the season and went into the final game knowing three points would secure their play-off spot.

They looked on course for that to happen when they took a 3-1 lead over Blackburn Rovers; however, that soon changed, and the Lions ended up losing that game 4-3.

A defeat that meant they missed out on a play-off spot at the expense of Sunderland, who comfortably beat Preston North End.

Gary Rowett and the club will be looking to put that disappointment behind them as they prepare for this summer’s transfer window with the aim of going one better next season.

The club will once again want to have a strong summer in terms of incomings and outgoings, and the Millwall owner will have a big say in that.

Who is the current Millwall owner?

Millwall are currently owned by American businessman John Berylson, who bought the club in 2007 with his company Chestnut Hill Ventures.

According to Millwall’s shareholder page, Berylson’s company owns a 93.17% stake in the London club.

It was revealed in January of this year that since takeover at Millwall, Berylson has put over £100 million into the football club in his 16 years at the club.

Millwall have never been flush with cash, and during the 16 years of Berylson’s reign, they have been a club that has bounced from League One to the Championship and back.

It is only recently, under manager Gary Rowett, that the club have become a steady Championship side and have started to knock on the door of becoming a top-six side.

How did Millwall owner John Berylson make his money?

Berylson is a former Marine that also has a Harvard MBA. In the early parts of his career the American worked in Rhode Island refinancing banks and went on to have a successful finance career.

The 69-year-old is the founder of Chestnut Hill ventures LLC, a company that is a venture capital fund that has approximately $94.8 million worth of assets. It is a company that focuses on various sectors including financial services, media, and telecommunications.

As well as this business, Berylson is also a director of Youngworld Stores Group and a non-executive chairman, member of Audit Committee.

Before buying Millwall, there was talk that Berylson was interested in buying Liverpool or Leeds United, but the American businessman wanted a football team based in London.

It seems Millwall are on the up under Berylson’s ownership, and with the American still putting money into the football club, you would expect the club to get better and better.