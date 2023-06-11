Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation to the Premier League.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Foxes, with Dean Smith unable to prevent their relegation after he replaced Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April, winning just two of his eight games in charge.

They will return to the second tier after a remarkable nine-year spell in the top flight which saw them win the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

There is uncertainty over Smith's long-term future at the King Power Stadium, while the club have confirmed the departures of the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans at the end of their contracts and seem certain to lose key players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is facing some big decisions this summer and ahead of what is set to be a crucial few months for the club, we looked at how the 37-year-old made his money.

How did Leicester City owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha make his money?

Srivaddhanaprabha, known as Top, is the son of the late former Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprahba, who was the founder, owner and chairman of King Power, a travel retail group which is the largest duty-free retailer in Thailand.

Top became involved with Leicester City in August 2010 when the Asia Football Investments consortium bought the club, with his father replacing Milan Mandaric as chairman in February 2011 and Top assuming the role of vice-chairman.

He became Foxes chairman in October 2018 after the tragic death of his father in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprahba was estimated to be the fifth-richest man in Thailand, with Forbes magazine estimating him to be worth $4.9 billion, while Top was said to be the fifth-youngest billionaire in Asia on the same publication's 2020 World Billionaires List.

How has Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership of Leicester City gone so far?

The Srivaddhanaprabha family have brought great success to the King Power Stadium, most notably the Premier League title victory under Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

After Top became chairman, the Foxes initially enjoyed success, recording two fifth-placed finishes in the top flight under Rodgers in 2020 and 2021, as well as winning the FA Cup.

But the pandemic hit the King Power business hard as global travel was not permitted, which has led to a decrease in spending in recent transfer windows.

Top will now be determined to lead the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and it is likely that funds will be available following the expected big-money sales of the likes of Maddison and Barnes.