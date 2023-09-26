Highlights Leeds United defeated Watford 3-0, with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony all scoring goals.

Elland Road welcomed 36,236 fans for the match, showcasing the impressive support of Leeds' fanbase.

Sunderland has the highest attendance in the Championship, but Leeds comes in second with no other club matching their figures.

Elland Road is right up there among the nation’s most vaunted and vocal footballing cauldrons.

Stadiums with true character and authenticity are a real premium in English football nowadays with the general decline of vociferous fanfare and the introduction of modern stadiums that arrive at the expense of natural supporter experience - but the home of Leeds United is a rare exception.

Whether Leeds are in the Premier League, the Championship or even in League One, Elland Road has seldom been quiet or empty, and the fans have been typically packing in so far this season as the Whites seek a return to the big time with immediate effect following relegation last time out.

And that was no different over the weekend when Leeds welcomed Valerien Ismael’s Watford to town.

How did Leeds United perform against Watford?

They’ve encountered some natural teething problems in the early stages of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, but those issues were cast aside as they stung the Hornets in a thrilling 3-0 victory.

Marquee summer signing Joel Piroe continued his rich vein of form after arriving from Swansea City by finding the back of the net for the third time in five outings before Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony both took advantage of the upswing in momentum as they opened their respective accounts for the season.

The result now takes Leeds into the sacred top six for the first time this term, and they’ll no doubt be striving to stay there too - although they’ve got Cardiff City and Norwich City both breathing down their neck.

Their raucous home support could just give them the edge over those two sides as the season drags on, mind…

What was Leeds United’s attendance against Watford?

As aforementioned, Elland Road is regularly packed out and Leeds ensured no change on that from by welcoming 36,236 supporters through the turnstiles on Saturday afternoon.

Granted, some of those were travelling fans, but of course, the vast majority of that figure consisted of home supporters and that tells you just how impressive Leeds’ fanbase really is.

How does Leeds United’s attendance against Watford compare to the rest of the Championship?

It’s no secret that Leeds’ support - both on home soil and on the road - is right up there among the finest in the country, let alone the Championship.

There’s only one side in the division that tend to generate higher home attendance figures and that’s Sunderland, although they are helped by the fact that the 48,000-seater Stadium of Light is considerably bigger than Leeds’ turf.

And the Wearside outfit did trump Leeds in terms of home support this weekend with roughly 41,000 Mackems in attendance for their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff, but Leeds will be happy with second-best as no other club really laid a glove on their figure.

Promotion rivals Leicester City’s home attendance was still respectable as 31,679 fans made their way to the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy’s spot-kick secured all three points for the table-topping Foxes.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town - also an adversary in the tussle for top-flight football - gave Portman Road’s swathes of loyal supporters something to celebrate once again by emphatically beating Blackburn Rovers 4-3 in an action-packed showdown, which just shy of 29,000 people were able to witness in the flesh.

Slightly further down you’ve got Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, who tallied 26,100 and 22,200 respectively on Saturday too.