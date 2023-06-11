How did Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani make his money?

Andrea Radrizzani is Leeds United's chairman and the club's majority owner. In January 2017, he purchased 50 per cent of the share capital of Leeds United, making him co-owner of the club with Massimo Cellino.

On 23 May 2017, Radrizzani took full ownership of the club, when he announced the 100% buyout of Leeds from Cellino.

After taking over the club he made changes to Leeds' backroom staff during the summer, including appointing Victor Orta as director of football, Ivan Bravo as Director of Strategy and Angus Kinnear as Chief Executive.

He initially made good strides with the Whites, when on 26 June, Radrizzani brought back Leeds Ladies to Leeds United ownership to become Leeds United Ladies again after the club had previously become its own entity after the previous owner decided to stop Leeds funding them in 2014.

Merely a few days later, Radrizzani completed the purchase of Elland Road, making the stadium the property of Leeds United for the first time since 2004.

Leeds would also appoint Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018 under Radrizzani's rein as owner, with the enigmatic Argentine able to get the club promoted after 16 years outside the Premier League.

What's the latest with Radrizzani's ownership at Leeds?

It has since started to unravel for him, with Leeds now relegated to the Championship after three years of top flight football.

Radrizzani’s attention over the past few weeks has almost entirely been put towards trying to complete a takeover of relegated Serie A club Sampdoria, confirming an agreement in principle back on Tuesday last week.

The club is also up for sale, with 49ers Enterprises, as it currently stands, owning a 44% stake in the club and are wanting to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani. They are said to currently value Leeds at £170m following the club's relegation to the Championship.

A recent report from the Daily Mail has since surfaced, which explained all sides were hoping that a resolution regarding this takeover bid could be reached before the end of this week.

Much of the early supporter praise for Radrizzani has been ruined, with the club's relegation confirmed, as well as fresh reports emerging since in to Radrizzani’s attempt to buy the relegated Serie A club.

Adam Crafton and Phil Hay of The Athletic revealing that the Italian businessman has actually offered Elland Road as collateral to secure a loan in order to complete his buyout of Sampdoria, after buying it back as a means to get the fans onside in 2017.

How did Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani make his money?

A self-made businessman, Radrizzani began his career in sports media in 1999 with digital sports content distributor Media Partners and went on to found Media Partners’ China business.

He co-founded MP & Silva in 2004 from where he was based in Singapore, which went on to become an international sports rights company with 20 different offices around the globe. He would work in partnership with rights holders, which included the Premier League, UEFA, F1, La Liga, and the NBA.

In 2013, Radrizzani led MP & Silva's negotiations to secure the Premier League's broadcast rights in 51 different territories, including in the Middle East.

However, in 2014, Radrizzani stepped back from day-to-day MP & Silva operations. A year later, he would go on to found Eleven Sports, a multinational sports and entertainment media group.

With them, he has held the rights to the likes of: the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Nations League, UEFA European Qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, English Football League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Serie A, Ligue 1, and many more services.

His website is Aser Ventures, which is "a global investment company that operates in the sports, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors."

Radrizzani's website claims that $300M+ has gone into investments in strategic assets since 2015, with Aser Ventures valued at an estimated enterprise value of $1.5B.