How did Jensen Weir get on away from Brighton and Hove Albion at Cambridge?

Jensen Weir spent much of this season on loan at Cambridge United and will have likely benefited from the experience that he got there, though an injury might well curtail his season, unfortunately.

Brighton and Hove Albion signed the player when he was a teenager from Wigan Athletic and opted to let him join Cambridge for a season-long loan as they embarked on a League One campaign after being promoted from League Two last year.

Indeed, he managed to work his way into the team and, as per Whoscored, featured 15 times in the league for the U’s with 10 of those appearances coming from the start.

He notched a goal and an assist during his time with the U’s but a knee injury looks to have potentially brought the curtain down on his season prematurely, and we may not see him play for the club again this year at the very least.

He’s back at Brighton receiving treatment for the problem, and Cambridge manager Mark Bonner had this to say on his prospects for the rest of the campaign at the end of last month, via BBC Cambridge Sport:

“Jensen might not get back with us.”

A shame, then, for a player who seemed to be learning the ropes well in League One and we’ll just have to wait and see what the final months of this campaign hold at least.

