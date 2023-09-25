Ipswich Town enjoyed a dramatic 4-3 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Those who attended at Portman Road were treated to a seven-goal thriller, as Kieran McKenna’s side took home all three points.

The result moved the team into the automatic promotion places, sitting second in the table.

The Tractor Boys are level with league leaders Leicester City, but trail their promotion rivals on goal difference.

How does Portman Road’s attendance compare to Ipswich Town’s Championship rivals?

Ipswich have proven a great addition to the Championship following their second place finish in League One last year.

The Suffolk outfit have earned 21 points from a possible 24, winning seven and losing one from their opening eight games.

Here we look at how their attendance for last weekend’s clash with Rovers compares to the other 11 home games in the Championship from the latest round of fixtures…

According to figures from Fan Banter, Ipswich had the fourth highest attended home game in the division last week.

A total of 28,792 supporters showed up for the seven-goal thriller at Portman Road, as McKenna’s side continued their winning ways.

The average attendance for Ipswich’s home games so far this campaign have seen 28,854 people cheering on their team in the ground, according to figures from Football Web Pages.

So the clash with Rovers saw an extra couple hundred people turn up on the day, for which they undoubtedly got their money’s worth.

The highest average attendance for a home team so far this season has been Sunderland, with Ipswich currently ranking fifth overall.

Who had the highest attendance in the Championship last weekend?

The Stadium of Light has a capacity greater than any other stadium in the second tier, and 41,581 people packed into it to see the Black Cats lose on Sunday afternoon.

A late goal from Mark McGuinness gave the travelling Cardiff City supporters a lot to celebrate on their way back to Wales.

His strike separated the two sides, scoring an 87th minute winner against Tony Mowbray’s side.

The loss meant that Ipswich opened the gap to Sunderland to eight points already at this early stage of the term.

Other games with a higher attendance than Ipswich this week include Leeds United’s clash with Watford, as well as Leicester City’s win over Bristol City.

A total of 36,236 people attended Elland Road as Daniel Farke’s side won 3-0 over the Hornets.

Meanwhile, 31,679 supporters saw Jamie Vardy score the winning goal over his former manager Nigel Pearson on Saturday afternoon.

The lowest attended game in the Championship last weekend saw Rotherham United secure a point over the former league leaders Preston North End.

This was a positive result for the Millers and for McKenna’s side.

Ipswich moved above Ryan Lowe’s team with this stalemate, with the Tractor Boys now sitting second in the table.

The Suffolk club is giving supporters every reason to show up to Portman Road every week at the moment, with the team seemingly in the mix for an automatic promotion place to the Premier League for next season.