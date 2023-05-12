In 2022, Acun Ilicali's Turkish company ACUNMEDYA purchased 100% of English football team Hull City from Egyptian businessman Assem Allam.

That put an end to the club's somewhat controversial 11-year ownership under the Allam family. The club sat 19th in the Championship at the time that the takeover was announced.

Hull were not Ilicali's first venture into football. In 2020, Ilicali purchased a partnership in Dutch football team Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie League. However, in 2021, he ended his partnership with the team.

How has Ilicali's time as Hull City's owner gone so far?

Shortly after Ilicali's arrival as owner to the club, Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne left and were replaced by Shota Arveladze, who had last managed in Uzbekistan with Pakhtakor Tashkent FK. He had also previously managed in Ilicali's native Turkey with the likes of Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

The Tigers achieved Championship survival in Ilicali's first season with the club in the 2021–22 season with a 19th-place finish. However, shortly into the current campaign Arveladze was sacked after a run of four league defeats and Andy Dawson was appointed as interim head coach in his place.

Former player Liam Rosenior would take his place and guide Hull to a comfortable mid-table finish in 15th at the end of this season. Rosenior helped to strengthen both the team's defensive record and the team's away record since his arrival, too.

Hull have also invested heavily in recruitment to the playing squad since Ilicali's arrival to the club, signing multiple players from the Turkish Süper Lig in the last few transfer windows. These include the likes of Dimitrios Pelkas, Dogukan Sinik, Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

How did Hull City owner Acun Ilicali make his money?

ACUNMEDYA, is a Turkish media company founded by Ilicali in September 2006.

Esat Yontunc, Caykun Ertan, Alpay Kazan, Mustafa Kazan and Evren Caglar were also founders alongside Ilicali. However, Ilicali is the primary owner of the company and is also the main host in most shows made by the company.

The company is based in Besiktas, Istanbul and mainly produces competition programs like Fear Factor, Survivor, Var Misin Yok Musun, Yetenek Sizsiniz Turkiye, O Ses Turkiye, and Exathlon.

ACUNMEDYA also produces programs in Greece like Survivor Greece, The Voice of Greece, Ellade Eheis Talento, Power of Love, and The Masked Singer.

According to their website: "ACUNMEDYA is an independent media and entertainment company empowered with the vision to deliver inspiring and creative content worldwide. ACUNMEDYA’s continuous and accelerating track record while creating original new formats, dramas and adopting world’s best-known shows for broadcasters around the world led to an expansion to 14 territories."