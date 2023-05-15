Derby County will be looking to build upon their first season in League One under Paul Warne after missing out on the play-offs on the final day.

The pain of missing out on the top six will be raw for some, many could look ahead with optimism under owner David Clowes considering the bleak position the club were in 12 months ago.

Given the club had just five senior players contracted at the club at the start of last summer, a seventh place finish and an easing of transfer restrictions should give the fans hope that next season will be a strong one.

Who is David Clowes?

David Clowes is a lifelong supporter of the Rams and season ticket holder before buying the club last year, rescuing it from administration.

It's widely known that Clowes attended games both home and away, as well as owning a football programme collection going back to the 1930's.

Interestingly, Clowes has a lifelong passion for flying and is a qualified pilot. He obtained his Airline Transport Pilots License in 1994, before becoming a Captain in 2004.

Despite saving the club from liquidation, Clowes is determined to remain a low-key owner choosing to avoid taking the limelight away from the club. This hasn't stopped him from making big decisions though, with the change in manager from Liam Rosenior to Paul Warne early in the 22-23 campaign his biggest to date.

How did Derby County owner David Clowes make his money?

The local lad is a successful property developer, owning a company called Clowes Developments. Originally joining in 1985, he became a director six years later, and then chairman of the group in 2015.

Charles W. Clowes founded the CWC Group in 1964, and it remains a family-run business. According to its website, it is "one of the largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations in the UK".

Clowes Development boasts assets valued at £300million, 18,000 consented residential plots and 3,000 acres of development in the pipeline.

In 2018, Clowes featured on the on The Sunday Times rich list with a net worth of £252m, an increase on £50m in the previous year. The longevity of the business should be proof that Derby are in good hands for supporters, after years of reckless spending under the previous regime.

Whilst Clowes might not be the wealthiest owner in the EFL, he will always be remembered for saving the club. But with transfer restrictions now lifted allowing for more maneuverability in the market for players, there will be heightened pressure to deliver a promotion winning campaign next season.