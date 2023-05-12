What a season it has been for Coventry City so far.

Securing a place in the play-offs on the final day of the Championship season, it has been a remarkable season for Mark Robins and his players.

However, their campaign is not over and done with just yet, and given their fine form to end the season, they have as much of a chance as anybody to go on and secure a promotion to the Premier League.

In the play-offs, quite literally anything can happen, and it's going to be exciting for neutrals to see how it all unfolds.

When did Doug King take over Coventry City?

One man whom it may not be such comfortable viewing, though, is Coventry City owner Doug King.

For the Sky Blues owner, there is an incredible amount on the line in the next two, and potentially three, matches, with the fortunes of the Premier League within touching distance.

Of course, were the Sky Blues to go up, it will have been a remarkable few months for King himself, too, who only took over the club recently.

Indeed, it was in late January that we got the news that King had officially completed his full purchase of Coventry City, courtesy of the club's website.

Earlier that month, King had purchased 85% of the club, but clearly wasted no time in acquiring the remaining 15%.

How did Doug King make his money?

King may have made his money in several ways in business throughout the years, but below, we've looked at the main bits of information that are available.

Indeed, we know that King is the CEO of Yelo Enterprises.

As per their website, Yelo produces high quality food and feed from UK-grown rapeseed.

The company believes in championing UK farming, stating: "Our production facility, located in the heart of England, will only process UK-grown, farm-assured rapeseed. We support all UK farmers by providing a home market for their crop, encouraging increased rapeseed acreage as part of normal crop rotation. Together we are contributing to improved UK food security, reduced imports and reduced food miles."

Currently, King is also the CEO of RCMA Capital LLP, as per CoventryLive.

Their article states that the company oversees investments of over $400 million.

What does Coventry City's future look like under Doug King?

Nobody can look into the future, however, based on what we have seen so far, the club have a good future under King.

He certainly seems to have won the supporters over in the early months of his ownership and has made some smart moves.

Indeed, a number of important players have seen their contracts extended and there has been efforts made to try and keep hold of the club's biggest stars.