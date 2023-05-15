How did Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard make his money?

Charlton Athletic football club has been up for sale all season but have seen two potential takeovers collapse in the past four months, with Thomas Sandgaard still in charge at The Valley.

Dean Holden's side finished in 10th in the league table to end the campaign. The Addicks accumulated 62 points, but will be hoping that they can mount a promotion push next season, with a strong summer window in the offing.

That's due to rumours of fresh takeover interest, with Matt Slater of The Athletic, speaking via David Ornstein's column, explaining that Marc Spiegel, Robert Platek, and Roman Gevorkyan have all tabled interest alongside that of former Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

Should the off the field talks come to a conclusion, Charlton can look to build ahead of 2023/24.

Things on the field have been coming together nicely, and in early March, Holden penned down a deal at The Valley that will keep him charge until 2026.

As it stands, they are heading into next season with Sandgaard still at the helm.

Who is the current Charlton Athletic owner?

The Addicks are currently owned by Thomas Sandgaard, who bought Charlton in 2020 from East Street Investments Limited.

He is a Danish-American businessman who acquired a 100% stake in the club when he completed the deal.

Sandgaard was born and raised in Denmark but moved to America in 1996, where he later gained US citizenship. In the same year, he also founded Zynex Inc.

Sandgaard bought the club shortly after their relegation from League One to the Championship, and has so far been in charge during failed promotion attempts, with the side finishing seventh, 13th, and 10th under his ownership.

According to The Athletic, a consortium involving American billionaire Joshua Friedman are now trying to re-negotiate a deal with Sandgaard.

It is understood that they submitted an offer of £10.5m for the club, which was rejected by Sandgaard who is looking to secure a fee of closer to £12.5m.

How did Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard make his money?

Zynex Inc. are a medical device manufacturer, and as per The Sun, upon making a move to buy the club, Sandgaard had an estimated net worth of more than £350m.

The medical device manufacturer produces and markets electrotherapy devices for use in pain management, physical rehabilitation, neurological diagnosis and cardiac monitoring.

During August 2018, he also founded The Sandgaard Foundation with a goal to end the opioid epidemic and save lives from opioid overdose.