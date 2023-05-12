Cardiff City will be hoping to move forward as a club later this year when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in the Championship.

The Bluebirds experienced an underwhelming season at this level as they only just avoided relegation to League One.

Cardiff finished the term in 21st place as Sabri Lamouchi successfully guided them to safety.

With the transfer window set to open soon, it will be interesting to see just how much business the Welsh outfit will undertake over the course of the summer.

By nailing their recruitment during this particular period, Cardiff will boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier in the upcoming season.

Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan will be keen to see the club flourish following what has been a difficult period.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Tan made his money before opting to purchase Cardiff.

How did Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan make his money?

Vincent Tan was the managing director of McDonald's Malaysia in 1982 before becoming the founder of the Berjaya Corporation.

The Berjaya Corporation is a group which controls a wide array of businesses in consumer marketing, property development, investment and hotels.

In order to gain a controlling stake of this aforementioned group, Tan injected his shares from Sports Toto in the 1980s.

Due to his success with the Berjaya Corporation, Tan has a personal net worth of $905m, according to Forbes.

Tan relinquished his role of the CEO of this group in 2021 to focus on philanthropy, but still holds a nonexecutive role as deputy chairman.

Tan also holds a stake in U Mobile, which is a 4G mobile-phone operator in Malaysia.

When did Tan purchase Cardiff City?

Tan bought a 36.1% stake in Cardiff in 2010.

Tan's plans to rebrand the club were widely criticised by supporters as Cardiff's home shirt was briefly changed from blue to red.

Cardiff has since reverted to their traditional colour, and the club's badge was also altered back to its original theme.

Tan's decision to hand over reins to Neil Warnock in 2016 proved to be a masterstroke as the 74-year-old led Cardiff to promotion to the Premier League two years later.

During the most recent term, Tan opted to sack Steve Morison and Mark Hudson before appointing Lamouchi in January.

With Lamouchi at the helm, Cardiff managed to secure six wins from 18 league games in the second half of the 2022/23 season.