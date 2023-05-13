It has been a hugely successful season for Burnley as the club won promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets secured the Championship title and accumulated 101 points in an excellent first season under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian built a team that plays attractive, attacking football, while instilling the same winning mentality in his squad that saw him win multiple titles as a player at Manchester City.

Kompany has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract at Turf Moor amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and they will now begin preparations for life back in the top flight.

Chairman Alan Pace has been key to their success this campaign, significantly backing Kompany in the transfer market and here, we look at how Pace made his money prior to his acquisition of Burnley.

How has Alan Pace's ownership of Burnley gone so far?

Pace became involved with Burnley when his company ALK Capital bought a controlling 84% stake in the club in December 2020, with Pace taking over as chairman.

The Clarets finished 17th in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, but the following season was a struggle and the club were relegated from the top flight.

After spending much of the season in the bottom three, Pace controversially opted to sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche after almost 10 years in charge last April with just eight games remaining.

U23s caretaker Mike Jackson was appointed as caretaker, but after a positive start under Jackson, their form declined, and they were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Pace appointed Kompany as manager in June and he supported the 37-year-old in the market, with big-money additions such as Scott Twine, Josh Cullen, Aro Muric, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Anass Zaroury, and Lyle Foster, while he also recruited the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Nathan Tella and Jordan Beyer on loan.

He deserves huge credit for handing Kompany an opportunity and for his financial backing, playing a significant role in helping the club return to the Premier League.

How did Alan Pace make his money?

Pace is a "financial guru and sports technology innovator" and the managing director of ALK Capital.

He was the head of sales and client solutions for the Prime Finance, Futures and Securities Services division at Citi, a New York-based investment bank, before being appointed as Managing Partner of ALK Capital in October 2019.

Pace spent 20 months as interim president of MLS team Real Salt Lake and has reportedly attempted to buy Sheffield United previously.

He has a Wall Street background and has worked as a managing director for Lehman Brothers while he has also been involved in football scouting, introducing the recruitment technology products AiScout and Player Lens to the British market.

Pace was initially criticised for his leveraged takeover of the club and relegation meant a "significant portion" of the £65million ($82m) loan used by ALK Capital to buy the club had to be repaid.

The club had a transfer embargo imposed in March after submitting their accounts late, but this has now been lifted and a report from The Athletic claims recent accounts show the club is in a much healthier financial position.