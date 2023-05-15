Bristol Rovers have certainly had some highs and lows in the 21st century, with their drop into non-league in 2014 a real negative point in their history.

The Gas managed to battle back though instantly and not long after they were under new foreign ownership - and that can sometimes go one of two ways.

Thankfully though, the Al-Qadi family have been good for the club and since they have been involved there has been two promotions and one relegation, with things looking rosy right now at the Memorial Stadium as they have consolidated their place in League One under the management of Joey Barton.

Their current custodian in the boardroom is Wael al-Qadi, a Jordanian businessman who has been a positive owner in his seven years at the club.

Who is Wael al-Qadi?

Despite being born in the Middle East, Al-Qadi ended up in England and was educated at Westminster School before going on to achieve a degree in Computer Science with Business Administration at Boston University in the United States - his love for football though began in the UK in the 1980's when he attended Chelsea matches.

Having been involved in football in his home country of Jordan and the continent of Asia as chairman of the Asian Football Development Project and an executive board member of the Jordan Football Association, Al-Qadi and his family decided to invest in English football at Rovers.

In February 2016, the Al-Qadi's purchased a 92 per cent stake in the Gas with Wael becoming the club president, which is a role he has kept ever since.

Following his father Abdulkader's untimely passing in 2020, Wael al-Qadi purchased the remaining shares from the rest of his family to become the sole majority owner of Rovers and it appears he plans to be around for the long haul.

How did Bristol Rovers owner Wael al-Qadi make his money?

Al-Qadi and his family have made their money in the banking and tourism industry back in their home country of Jordan.

Before his passing, Al-Qadi's father Abdulkader Al-Qadi was the chairman of the Arab Jordan Investment Bank and also the Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company, of which a Four Seasons hotel is owned in the capital of Jordan, Amman.

As for Wael himself, since 1991 he has been the assistant manager of the Arab Jordan Investment Bank which is where he and his family have made their money - it was founded in Amman but it also serves the countries of Qatar and Cyprus and has a branch in Limassol.