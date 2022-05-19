How did Bristol City’s discipline record compare to all 23 other Championship sides?

Bristol City’s discipline in this season’s Championship was roughly average.

Nigel Pearson’s side managed a mediocre campaign which saw the Robins maintain their status in the division.

But it was very much a transitional year for the club, with the expectations lowered as the squad gets shaped for a top half finish push for next season.

The team ultimately finished 17th in the table, and were comfortably clear of the bottom three sides.

Financial difficulties at Reading and Derby County helped the side’s cause of avoiding a relegation scrap.

Both teams were deducted six and 21 points respectively, which ensured they were both kept far behind the rest of the mid-table pack.

The gap to 22nd placed Peterborough United was ultimately 18 points so Pearson’s side would have been safe regardless anyway.

However, when it came to their on-pitch discipline, City were well measured.

Their tally of 87 yellow cards was the 11th highest in the division, with the mean average being 85.2.

It also means that the team averaged 3.5 yellows per game, which for a mid-table side is not too high.

Of the cluster of teams around City in the table (14th-20th), the club was still average, coming 4th in the seven team mini-table for yellow cards.

In terms of red cards, the side was again well-disciplined.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Yannick Bolasie Crystal Palace Everton Fulham QPR

The team received just a sole dismissal throughout the entire league campaign.

The mean average of red cards throughout the division was 2.9, with Derby County and West Brom being the extreme outliers with seven sendings-off each.

At the other end of this table, the likes of Millwall, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town all failed to receive a red card all season.

Bristol City were one of only two teams to only earn one, with Reading also seeing red just once.

This is an area of the team that could be improved with easing into challenges just a hair bit more to lower the rate of yellow cards.

However, there should be no big concern at Ashton Gate over the team’s disciplinary record.