How did Bristol City’s attendance v Sunderland compare to the rest of the Championship?

Bristol City and Sunderland’s game at Ashton Gate on Saturday provided some great early-season entertainment, though Robins fans will be eager to forget it in a hurry.

City and the Black Cats both had a lead at one point in the game but it was Sunderland who emerged victorious on the day with them getting the final goal in the 3-2 win, and fans of the home side will be hoping that there isn’t going to be a repeat of last year’s woeful home form this campaign.

Of course, it’s still early days to be panicking just yet, and the attendance stats from the weekend show that there is a decent level of optimism and expectancy around the club for this year, with Ashton Gate hosting the third highest crowd of the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

These stats come from Fan Banter:

1) Sheffield United (2) 2-0 (0) Millwall – 27,738

2) Norwich City (0) 1-1 (1) Wigan Athletic – 25,595

3) Bristol City (1) 2-3 (1) Sunderland – 24,543

4) Stoke City (1) 2-0 (0) Blackpool – 23,612

5) Burnley (0) 1-1 (1) Luton Town – 19,628

6) Birmingham City (2) 2-1 (0) Huddersfield Town – 17,065

7) Swansea City (0) 0-3 (1) Blackburn Rovers – 16,632

8) Preston North End (0) 0-0 (0) Hull City – 15,816

9) Queens Park Rangers (3) 3-2 (1) Middlesbrough – 15,796

10) Reading (1) 2-1 (1) Cardiff City – 13,866

A pretty good-sized crowd for Bristol City, then, and they will be hoping that big crowds can be attracted at the home games to come, with better results for them to boot.

Sunderland will always bring great travelling support, meanwhile, and so that deserves mention in terms of the overall number.