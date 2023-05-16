Bradford City will be desperate to get themselves back to League One sooner rather than later.

Considering the crowds they attract and the size of the club, it almost feels as though the Bantams deserve to go up for that alone, but they will need to earn themselves promotion by doing their business on the pitch.

A coach of Mark Hughes' experience should be able to guide them to glory at some point, with the Welshman being given the power to make a considerable number of changes to his squad during the 2022/23 campaign.

Another man who will be desperate to see the club climb up the football pyramid is owner Stefan Rupp, who has gone solo since Edin Rahic left the club.

What is Stefan Rupp's big Bradford City aim?

Rupp was desperate to get the club back to the Championship when he first took control of the club back in 2016, but things haven't exactly worked out as he planned.

This season's promotion push is a real positive for him though and if they can escape League Two at some point, that will vindicate his decision not to sell the club.

Achieving promotion wouldn't just be a big step closer to the German's goal of getting to the second tier but it may also help him in his quest to keep hold of Hughes, who is reportedly attracting interest from Birmingham City.

You feel the ex-Manchester City's connection with the club will only grow if a third-tier return is sealed.

How did Stefan Rupp earn his money?

Ahead of the takeover, the German sold his share in Fischer Seats - a helicopter seat manufacturer - for a sizeable fee.

There isn't too much more information available about Rupp, who has seemingly spent a decent chunk of his time at the helm of the fourth-tier outfit in his office back home in Germany, but it's known that he's the owner of ER Sports Group GmbH. He took sole ownership of that group back in 2019.

Following his and Rahic's takeover back in 2016, the latter revealed that the duo have a background in business and sport, with the pair working together for "a number of years".

Described as a "self-made entrepreneur", Rupp has managed to get himself into a position where he doesn't need to sell up if he doesn't want to.

During the latter stages of 2021, he reportedly rejected an £8.5m offer to sell the club, a real statement of intent from the German who hasn't exactly endured the most successful time since taking over in West Yorkshire.

He will be hoping that decision pays dividends but it may only pay off if promotion is achieved.