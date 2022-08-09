How did Birmingham City’s attendance v Huddersfield compare to the rest of the Championship?

Birmingham City toasted their first victory of the season on Friday night, beating Huddersfield Town 2-1 at St Andrew’s.

Goals from Scott Hogan and Przemyslaw Placheta at the start and end of the first-half was enough for Birmingham, as John Eustace’s side held off Huddersfield despite Danny Ward’s strike on 61 minutes.

Just over 17,000 fans were in attendance at St Andrew’s (17,065), leaving Blues with the Championship’s seventh highest gate of the weekend as they continued an unbeaten start.

That was over 10,000 short of the weekend’s best, as 27,738 fans attended Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Millwall, as per fanbanter.co.uk. After Paul Heckingbottom led the Blades to the play-offs last season, they are a club riding the crest of a wave. They and Birmingham are clubs in very different places right now.

Sheffield United weren’t the only club posting a higher attendance than Birmingham, though, with Norwich City (25,595), Bristol City (24,543), Stoke City (23,612) and Burnley (19,628) outdoing them. 22,365 were then in attendance on Monday night at the Hawthorns, as West Brom and Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Interestingly, only Sheffield United and Stoke City fans of those clubs witnessed what Birmingham did: a win.

Swansea City (16,632), Preston North End (15,816), QPR (15,796) and Reading (13,866) all recorded lower attendances than Birmingham, with Coventry City unable to play their fixture against Rotherham United owing to the condition of the pitch.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods Brentford Millwall Stoke Swansea

There’s very little denying that Birmingham fans have been more behind their club than they might be right now. St Andrew’s has been rocking before when everyone is pulling in the right direction and it will be again.

Continuing to build on results like Friday night will help towards that, as Eustace’s side continue to prove a few doubters wrong having picked up four points from the six on the table so far.