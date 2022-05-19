How did AFC Bournemouth’s discipline record compare to all 23 other Championship sides?

AFC Bournemouth have had a brilliant season under the management of Scott Parker having gained automatic promotion back up to the Premier League.

They had to get some big wins in to make it but a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the final week of the season secured their automatic spot.

Over the summer Parker will have plenty of work to do to ensure that Bournemouth can remain a Premier League team next year and solidify their spot in the top flight.

However, for now we are going to take a look back and see how Bournemouth’s disciplinary record this year compared with other teams in the league using WhoScored as they look towards a league with VAR.

Looking at yellow cards only, Bournemouth received 97 cards this season making them the fourth highest in the league.

For context, the lowest number of yellow cards were given to Fulham, Blackpool and Reading who only got 70 so Bournemouth got significantly more.

You can’t argue that this comes down to fighting for promotion either as champions Fulham were joint lowest for yellow cards.

Looking at red cards, Bournemouth received five which makes them joint second highest with Blackburn Rovers behind only West Brom and Derby two received seven each.

The fact they are towards the top of the table for the most yellow and red cards received does suggest that discipline within the team is low.

Cleary it hasn’t impacted their success this season as they have still be able to achieve promotions but next season if they wish to retain a place in the league then Bournemouth will want to have as many players available as possible every week which will be made harder if people are serving bans for receiving cards.

Furthermore, of the cards they have picked up (yellow and red combined), 70 were given for fouls therefore suggesting this is something the Cherries need to tidy up on as they prepare themselves for the play-offs as you often get away with less fouls in the Premier League compared to the Championship.

Whilst a lot of Bournemouth’s success next season will come down to the squad and the players recruited over the summer, the impact of cards cannot be underestimated, looking at teams like Leeds United this season, we can see that a lack of discipline has impacted them.

Therefore, next season Bournemouth need to work on being clever with their tackles and being well timed to try and reduce how many cards they receive next season.