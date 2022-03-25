How Derby County’s record after 39 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

Derby County look set for a crucial couple of months both on the pitch and off it.

After being given a 21 point deduction by the English Football League in the form of two separate deductions, the Rams currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table, eight points from safety.

With just seven matches to go, and eight for the teams above them, the gap is looking increasingly unlikely to be closed, but Rooney and his side will not give up yet.

Having said that, we thought we’d take a look at how the Rams are getting on this season after 39 games compared to how they were doing last campaign at the same stage of the season.

Points totals and league standing

Firstly, let’s just take a look at their points tallies compared at this stage of the season, not taking into consideration their points deductions.

This season, the Rams have achieved 46 points so far, winning 11 matches, drawing 13 and losing 15.

Meanwhile, last season in 2020/21, the Rams had 43 points at this stage of the season, having won 11, drawn 10 and lost 18.

This season, without their points deduction, the Rams would be well clear of the relegation zone, sitting in 17th place, meanwhile, last year, at this stage, they were 19th in the Sky Bet Championship standings.

Points deduction aside then, Rooney’s Rams are improved this year, compared to last.

Goal difference

Another area to compare the two seasons at this stage is by goal difference, and Rooney’s side have improved in this area, too.

In 2021/22, Derby have scored 38 goals so far, whilst conceding 45, giving them a goal difference of -7.

This is six more than their goal difference was at this stage in 2020/21, when they had scored fewer goals with 29, and also conceded slightly fewer in allowing 42 goals, all of which resulted in their goal difference sitting at -13 after 39 matches.

Home and away form

Finally, let’s compare home and away form from this season to last – and there is a big difference here.

In 2020/21, Derby had a home record of six wins, six draws, and eight defeats, earning them 24 points at Pride Park at this stage of last season.

This season, Derby have earned far more points at home, winning nine times, drawing on seven occasions and only losing three league matches in front of their own fans. This has all resulted in 34 home points – ten more than last season.

However, Derby’s away form this season has fallen off dramatically.

Last season, in 2020/21, the Rams had earned a respectable 19 points away from home at this stage, having won five, drawn four and lost ten.

This season, however, Rooney’s side have managed just two away wins and six away draws, losing their other twelve away – resulting in just twelve points.

With away games coming up in their run in, Rooney is going to have to find a solution to their away form in the coming weeks if Derby are to have any chance of staying up.

All things considered, Derby are, on points and goal difference, having a better campaign this season than last, bar their away form.

Looking at these numbers just highlights how much the 21 point deduction from the EFL has affected them, given that otherwise, they would be nowhere near the drop this season.