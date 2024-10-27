Derby County have made an excellent start to life back in the Championship, and while they have pushed themselves away from early relegation trouble, the January transfer window could bring improvements.

The Rams spent a limited amount in the summer, signing only three players for fees. Ebou Adams, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Kenzo Goudmijn arrived at Pride Park for around £2.5 million and all three have made an instant impact.

This shrewd business has been a key characteristic of David Clowes' ownership since he took over the club in July 2022 as the East Midland-based side came ever so close to complete extinction following administration in September 2021.

Derby were saved by their boyhood supporter, and FLW has taken a look at how he made the fortune that allowed him to purchase the Rams just over two years ago.

How David Clowes made his money

Clowes made his money through a family venture

Not much was known about Clowes when he first took over the club, but he quickly endeared himself to supporters through fantastic decisions, such as hiring Paul Warne, who worked his League One magic to take the Rams back to the Championship in his first full season at the club.

The 55-year-old made his money through his family's company, Clowes Developments, taking over as chairman in 2015 following his father's passing, and he has continued to stay in that role ever since.

The company, which is local to Derbyshire, builds an assortment of housing, industrial, office, and retail sites, and has completed more than 120 developments.

While he has been the leader of Clowes Developments for nine years, he has been with them since 1985, becoming a director just six years later.

He has already spent time as a commercial pilot, becoming a First Officer in 2000, joining British Midland at East Midlands Airport. It did not take long for the Rams' owner to become a Captain, and he flew Boeing 737s while in that position between 2004 and 2012, according to his company's website.

Clowes' net worth has been enough to see Rams through

Derby could be about to embark on an exciting new dawn

Clowes purchased Derby for a reported £55 million in July 2022, taking them out of administration, giving up his season ticket in the North Stand at Pride Park for a place in the Directors' Box.

The reluctant owner's net worth of £360 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2024, came in extremely handy to save the Rams when they were on the brink, but he has seen now as the perfect time to take a slight step back.

In September, it was revealed by The Telegraph that Clowes was looking to sell 80% of his stake in the club to an investor to help the team make the next step towards being a top team in the Championship once again, and potentially one that is challenging for a place in the Premier League.

While there is no timeline for a potential deal, Derby supporters will be safe in the knowledge that their current owner will only seek out one that helps and does not hinder, as the Rams continue to thrive in their new era.