Highlights Impressive signings and manager Warne's experience bolster Derby County's promotion push in the Championship.

Summer transfer window could see reunions with former Rotherham players like Barlaser and Smith to strengthen the squad.

Some current players may have uncertain futures at the club as Derby aims to freshen up the forward line and midfield department.

It has been an excellent season for Derby County in League One so far.

Pressure was building on manager Paul Warne after a poor start to the season, and his side sat as low as 11th in the table in late October, but an outstanding run of form since then has seen them move into automatic promotion contention.

Warne has won three promotions to the Championship previously with Rotherham United, and he looks in a strong position to add another to his record with the Rams.

Derby's promotion push has been boosted by a number of impressive signings this season, with a number of those who have arrived at Pride Park making a big impact.

Derby County - 2023/24 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Loan Ebou Adams Cardiff City Loan Dwight Gayle Free Agent Permanent

It is likely to be another busy window for the Rams this summer, with a host of senior players out of contract, and upgrades will be needed to the squad, particularly if the club are in the Championship.

With that in mind, we looked at what Derby's dream summer transfer window could look like.

In: Dan Barlaser

With the likes of Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, Liam Thompson and Louie Sibley all out of contract, and Max Bird making the move to Bristol City, Derby's midfield department could be set for an overhaul this summer.

Warne is known to be keen on signing players he has worked with previously, and one player he could target a reunion with is Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Barlaser spent over three years with Warne at Rotherham, achieving two promotions from League One during that time.

The 27-year-old left the New York Stadium to join Boro last January, and after excelling for the Millers in the first half of the season, he looked to be a strong signing for Michael Carrick's side.

However, Barlaser struggled to break into the team as Boro reached the play-offs last season, and while he has featured more regularly this campaign, providing five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, he has failed to impress supporters.

With Boro experiencing an inconsistent season, Barlaser has become a target for fans' frustration at times, and he has lost his place in recent weeks after Lewis O'Brien's return from injury.

Barlaser's long-term future at the Riverside Stadium looks uncertain at this point, and that could open the door for the Rams to make a move.

There may be some concerns about the potential signing of Barlaser, but he has proven himself to be a more than capable performer at both Championship and League One level, and Warne could be the perfect manager to reignite his career.

In: Michael Smith

Another former Rotherham player that Warne could attempt to bring to Pride Park is Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

Smith joined the Owls from the Millers in June 2022, and he played a key role in their promotion from League One last season, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 49 games in all competitions.

However, Smith has found his game time limited in the Championship this season, with many of his 26 appearances coming from the bench, and he has scored just three goals.

According to BBC Derby Sport, Derby made a loan offer for Smith in January, including a "significant wage contribution", but Wednesday were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

After remaining at Hillsborough, Smith has continued to feature for the Owls in their survival bid, but he does not fit into Danny Rohl's style of play.

Given his excellent League One record, Wednesday may decide to keep hold of Smith if they are relegated, but with new strikers likely to arrive at Hillsborough in the summer, the 32-year-old could be surplus to requirements.

If Smith is available, it would be no surprise to see Derby reignite their interest, and Warne would have a good chance of finally landing his man after a long pursuit.

Out: Tyrese Fornah

Midfielder Tyrese Fornah made the controversial move across the East Midlands to join Derby from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Fornah spent last season on loan at Reading, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, and although the Royals were relegated from the Championship, his strong performances in the second tier offered hope that he could make an impact for the Rams in League One.

The 24-year-old was a regular in the first half of the season, but he has fallen out of favour over the course of the campaign, and the arrival of Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City in January has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Given the aforementioned midfield contract situation, Fornah could be handed another opportunity next season if there are departures, but it is difficult to see him becoming a regular, especially if the club are promoted to the Championship.

Derby may prefer to loan Fornah out rather than sell him, but as a young player with a lot of potential, he could have plenty of suitors if he becomes available and bring in a fee that Warne can reinvest in the squad.

Out: Conor Washington

Striker Conor Washington arrived at Pride Park from Rotherham in the summer, reuniting with Warne after the pair worked together previously at the New York Stadium.

Washington has never been a prolific scorer throughout his career, and after scoring just six goals in 37 games for Rotherham last season, he has found it tough in front of goal for the Rams this campaign.

The Northern Ireland international scored three goals and registered two assists in 17 appearances before suffering a serious ankle injury in November, and he is yet to make his return.

With Washington, James Collins, Martyn Waghorn and Dwight Gayle all over the age of 30, Derby's forward line is in desperate need of a refresh this summer.

Given the goalscoring exploits of Collins, Waghorn and Gayle, Washington looks the most likely to be moved on, and as he is under contract until the summer of 2025, the Rams will be hoping to secure at least a small fee for his services.