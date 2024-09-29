Derby County's supporters are some of the most loyal and vocal in the country, consistently packing out both Pride Park Stadium and away grounds up and down the country.

In their first three home games of the 2024/25 season, the Rams have recorded an average attendance of 29,233, with their highest gate so far coming in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on 17 August.

29,443 fans packed out the stands in DE24 to see Kayden Jackson's solo goal give Derby their first three points of the campaign, their first Championship victory at home for 855 days following their relegation to League One in 2022.

Nevertheless, supporters have followed the club in droves in the last few years despite the difficulties they have been through, and Pride Park has continued to be a hub of noise and black-and-white.

But, how much have Rams fans been paying for their season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign, and how does it compare to the rest of the Championship?

Derby's cheapest season ticket is pricey

Although work has been done to try and keep ticket prices down at Pride Park in recent years, promotion to the Championship and the costs that come with that have found their way down to supporters.

The Rams were seemingly planning for promotion extremely early, as they announced their plans for season tickets back in February, detailing prices and the increases that were on their way.

The price of one at Derby is worked out on a variety of factors, including age bands, location of the seat, how long a supporter has been a season ticket holder for and when it is purchased. Owner David Clowes continued to give the opportunity for fans to pay an early-bird price which cost significantly less if they renewed before 26 April.

As per Birmingham Live, the Rams' cheapest adult price without any discounts was £399, an increase of £69 from the previous season. That particular ticket would be for either the North or South Stand, behind the goal.

Derby's cheapest price is fairly average for the Championship

The Rams sit 11th in the Championship table for the cheapest ticket cost for the 2024/25 campaign, just £9 more expensive than Bristol City, and the same price as West Bromwich Albion.

Coventry City are currently top of the table in offering the least expensive season tickets, with some supporters being charged just £250 to watch Mark Robins' side this year.

Meanwhile, it might come as a surprise to see Middlesbrough at the foot of the table. It cost Boro fans a minimum of £574 to watch their team this season without any discounts or other incentives, £275 more than Derby.

Sheffield Wednesday are also one of the most expensive, with their lowest offer starting at £560.

Derby's prices fluctuate across the stadium

Despite the Rams' base level price clocking in at £399, if an adult supporter has held a season ticket for more than 10 years, that price is shrunk down to £345.80.

Derby County adult season ticket prices phase one (dcfc.co.uk) Discount/Location Behind the goal Corner Side line 0-4 Consecutive seasons £399 £468 £537 5-9 Consecutive seasons £372.40 £436.80 £501.20 10+ Consecutive seasons £345.80 £405.60 £465.40

Using that same discount and watching from either the East or West Stand would set someone back £465.40, with the base price at £537, still less than Middlesbrough's cheapest ticket.

Almost 20,000 spectators utilised the early-bird deal at Derby as they secured promotion back to the Championship, before prices were increased by around £20, depending on the age group.