Derby County have announced their season ticket prices for the 2024/25 season, along with the rest of the Championship clubs.

The Rams enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, culminating in a pitch invasion on the final day to celebrate their promotion back to the second tier as runners-up after two seasons in League One.

2023/24 League One table (BBC) Position Signed From Points 1st Portsmouth 97 2nd Derby County 92 3rd Bolton Wanderers 87 4th Peterborough United 84 5th Oxford United 77 6th Barnsley 76

It is the fourth time that Derby head coach Paul Warne has achieved promotion from League One, having also completed the feat on three occasions with his former club, Rotherham United.

The 51-year-old has been relegated each time he has been a manager in the Championship with Rotherham. Derby supporters will hope that he can change that stat next season.

As clubs prepare for the 2024/25 Championship season with new signing announcements and kit reveals, one of the most important things for a fan is securing their seat for the new campaign.

Let's take a look at how Derby's season tickets are priced for next season in comparison with other Championship clubs.

Derby County have revealed their season ticket prices

Derby have stated that they want to keep their season ticket prices "fair, competitive and affordable" as they make the jump back into the Championship next season.

The club announced in February that they would be increasing season ticket prices for the first time in five years, but it didn't stop nearly 20,000 supporters securing their seats at Pride Park during the first phase of sales.

According to the Burnley Express, Derby have offered the joint-11th cheapest season ticket in the Championship for the 2024/25 season, offering fans the chance to attend every home game for £399 - the same as West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom also offered a fantastic deal for the club's young supporters, continuing their 'Kids for a Quid' scheme that means fans under the age of 17 can purchase a season ticket for just £23.

Coventry City have offered the best value when it comes to adults, charging just £250 for their cheapest season tickets. Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End make up the top three, offering season tickets for £252 and £294 respectively.

Middlesbrough have the Championship's most expensive season ticket

While Coventry, QPR and Preston have offered the cheapest season tickets in the second tier for the upcoming campaign, there are, of course, a few clubs at the opposite end of the spectrum.

You might expect the three clubs that were relegated from the Premier League to lead the way when it comes to the most expensive season tickets in the Championship, but that is not the case. Sheffield United's most affordable season ticket costs £513, with Luton Town charging £470 and Burnley offering tickets for £352 - the eighth-best deal in the division.

Norwich City's cheapest season ticket is the third-most expensive in the Championship at £545.50, while Sheffield Wednesday's offer of £560 season tickets ranks them second.

However, the club that is offering the most expensive season tickets for next season is Middlesbrough. Their cheapest ticket costs £574, which works out at just under £25 per game.

Derby's cheapest season tickets are about average in comparison with the other clubs in the division, and given the amount of sales that the Rams have made, it looks as though Pride Park will be bouncing when the 2024/25 season gets under way.